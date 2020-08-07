Diocese To Air Series Of Devotions

Amarillo—The Diocese of Amarillo will debut a series of Devotions responding to current events, beginning today (Aug. 7).
The Devotions can be found on the diocesan website, amarillodiocese.org and will air on St. Valentine Catholic Radio on all of its platforms at these times this weekend in English and Spanish: Friday, Aug. 7 at noon and 7:00pm Saturday, Aug. 8 at 11:00am and 7:00pm and Sunday, Aug. 9 at 1:00pm and 7:00pm.
These devotions will air on the first and third Fridays of the month through the end of 2020.