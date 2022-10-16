Discover Catholic Schools Week Nov. 13-18

Amarillo—Discover Catholic Schools Week will take place at all five Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo the week of Sunday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 18.
“Catholic education, which begins in the home and is supported in our Catholic schools, enables us to believe, to deepen our Faith and to hear the Word of Christ, indeed, to encounter Him so that we can then go out and proclaim the Good News,” said Christine Wanjura, Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Amarillo. “In our Catholic Schools, students encounter the traditions of the Catholic Faith. Through the celebration of Mass, the sacraments and daily prayer, students keep God close at hand as they move through the hours of their day. A life of Christian Faith is practiced not only through prayer but also through outreach and service to the community. In their classrooms, students learn about the works of mercy, the fruits of the Holy Spirit and the principles of social justice.”
Additional details on Discover Catholic Schools Week will be featured in the Sunday, Nov. 6 issue of The West Texas Catholic. Please contact your local Catholic School for more details.