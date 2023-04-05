Divine Mercy Sunday Celebrations

Amarillo/Dalhart—Three parishes in the Diocese of Amarillo have announced plans for Divine Mercy Sunday, April 16:
• At St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington, Divine Mercy Sunday will be celebrated with a Holy Hour at 3:00pm, which will include Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, praying and singing of the Divine Mercy Chaplet, Veneration of the Image and Reflection. Learn more by calling St. Mary’s Cathedral at 806-376-7204.
• St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4100 South Coulter, will offer a Divine Mercy Sunday service, beginning at 2:30pm. Deacons Darryl Dixon and Mark White will lead the service in the church, which will include Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and the Divine Mercy Chaplet. Those planning to attend are asked to bring their rosaries. For more information, please call the parish office at St. Thomas the Apostle Church at 806-358-2461.
• St. Anthony of Padua Church, 411 East Texas Blvd. in Dalhart will host The Great Feast of Divine Mercy Celebration. The celebration begins at 10:00am, with a Bilingual Mass celebrated by Father Lawrence John, JCL, pastor at St. Anthony of Padua Church, with Father Ron Matthews concelebrating. The Mass will be followed by lunch, hosted by Knights of Columbus Council #2776. After lunch, there will be Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and breakout sessions in English and Spanish. The Sacrament of Reconciliation will be available throughout the afternoon, with a Bilingual Chaplet of Divine Mercy prayed at 3:00pm, with the day concluding with a healing prayer and benediction. A display about the Eucharistic Miracles will be available for viewing, according to Jennifer McDaniel at St. Anthony of Padua Church. “We will have the opportunity to actually learn about these miracles and share them with our children,” she said. “This is the evidence of the real presences of Jesus in the Eucharist. This is the miracle that happens every day upon the altar right before our eyes.” For more information, please call the St. Anthony of Padua Church office at 806-244-4128. There is no charge for the day, but a free will offering will be taken. A gift shop will also be open during the celebration.
Please prepare to take full advantage of the great graces available on the Feast of Mercy for yourself, your family and the whole world. Go to MercySundayMomentum.org to find out how.