Donations Sought For Catholic Charities Holiday Baskets

Amarillo—Monetary donations are still being accepted by Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle for its annual Holiday Basket Appeal for the InterFaith Hunger Project, according to CCTXP executive director Jeff Gulde.
“We still need monetary donations to purchase all the food for a holiday dinner,” he said. “Thanks to your generosity over the years, we anticipate we can provide a holiday meal for both Thanksgiving and Christmas to the people we serve. If we cannot procure enough turkeys or ham, we will find a suitable substitute. We are grateful for your generosity to this year’s Appeal in advance.”
Donations can be mailed to: Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle P.O. Box 15127 Amarillo, TX 79105-5127
Donations can also be brought to the CCTXP offices at 2004 North Spring, south of St. Laurence Church, or made online at cctxp.org/donate.
For additional information, please contact Gulde or CCTXP finance manager Tammy Martin at 806-376-4571.