Early Bird Deadline Set For DCYC 2024

Amarillo—Wednesday, Feb. 21 is the early bird deadline for the Diocesan Catholic Youth Conference (DCYC), scheduled Friday, April 26 through Sunday, April 28 at the Amarillo Civic Center, 401 South Buchanan, according to Diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman.
The theme of this year’s conference for students in seventh through twelfth grades is Face to Face, based on the Catechism of the Catholic Church 2715, “I look at Him and He looks at me.”
“It is time to come together in the panhandle to celebrate our Lord Jesus Christ as the young church,” said Guzman. “Get ready for an awesome time with God in fellowship with other youth, music, motivational keynotes, workshops, Eucharistic Liturgy with Bishop Patrick J. Zurek, and, of course, a good time at Wonderland Park.”
The highlight of this year’s DCYC will be a Eucharistic Procession following the Mass on April 27, which will process from the Amarillo Civic Center to St. Mary’s Cathedral at 1200 South Washington. The procession will conclude with a blessing from Bishop Zurek, said Guzman.
Those wishing to participate at DCYC 2024, Guzman suggests that youth talk with their parish youth ministry leader or pastor. Early bird registration is $55 per person and registration must be postmarked by Feb. 21. Registration includes two meals, a t-shirt and conference gifts. After the Feb. 21 deadline, t-shirts and conference gifts will not be available.
Guzman reminds youth and adults about the Youth Code of Conduct, which will be enforced during the DCYC.
“The Youth Code of Conduct details the specific expectations of youth during the DCYC and it is to be reinforced by chaperones,” he said. “The Code of Conduct will help ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all participants. All Sponsors and Chaperones have the right to enforce the rules and regulations for the Diocesan Catholic Youth Conference.”
In addition to Bishop Zurek, also scheduled to speak at DCYC 2024 are Father Alvin Tshuma, chaplain and executive director of the Catholic Student Center at West Texas A&M University, Canyon; Disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ Sister Margarite Marie Waghorn at Prayer Town Emmanuel; and, Deacon Michael Anzaldua of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Dalhart.
For more information about DCYC 2024, please contact Guzman at 806-383-2243, ext. 118 or via email, [email protected]. Additional details can also be found on the diocesan website, amarillodiocese.org, under the Youth Ministry tab.