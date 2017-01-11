Early Registration Deadline Feb. 3 For Annual DCYC

January 11, 2017
Amarillo—Friday, Feb. 3 is the early bird deadline to register for the annual Diocesan Catholic Youth Conference (DCYC), aka Youth Rally 2017. This year’s rally will take place Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 23.
Registering early for the DCYC will also result in saving money, according to Oscar Guzman, diocesan Youth Minister.
“If participants register before Feb. 3, your registration cost is $25 per person,” he said. “The registration fee goes up to $35 after Feb. 3 and registration at the door is $45 per person.
“Registering early also guarantees participants getting a DCYC t-shirt. If at all possible, take advantage of the early bird deadline and register before Friday, Feb. 3.”
The conference will run from 6:00pm to 10:00pm on April 21 and from 9:00am to 11:00pm on April 22. A third day is being added to the conference this year, which will include a Family Mass celebrated by Bishop Patrick J. Zurek on April 23 at 11:00am.
Additional information on the annual DCYC will be featured in The West Texas Catholic; on the diocesan website at
www.amarillodiocese.org/youth
; on diocesan social media; and, on St. Valentine Catholic Radio, 1360AM, KDJW. For more information, please contact your parish youth minister or the Diocesan Youth Office at 383-2243, ext. 118.