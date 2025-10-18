Amarillo—The eighth annual Monte Carlo Gala to benefit Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle takes place Friday, Nov. 14 at Arts in the Sunset, 3701 Plains Blvd.
The evening begins at 6:00 with cocktail hour, with dinner served at 7:00. Individual tickets are $125 each, with tickets for couples at $250. A table for eight can be purchased for $1,000.
Guests are encouraged to dress in their best 1920’s attire. Specialty cocktails will be served and the Amarillo Jazz Society Big Band will provide music. There will also be casino games, provided by the St. Thomas the Apostle Church Men’s Club. There will also be a raffle, with numerous prizes being given away. All proceeds will fund the various community-focused programs offered by Catholic Charities.
Sponsorships are available for the evening at various tiers. They include: • High Roller, at $25,000; • Royal Flush, at 10,000; • Full House, at $5,000; • Jackpot, at $2,500; and, • Wild Card, at $1,000.
For more details or to sponsor the event, please contact Yara Haddad at 806-376-4571 or contact her via email, [email protected].