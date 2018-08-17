Eighth Annual Red Mass Oct. 2

Amarillo—Bishop Patrick J. Zurek will be the principal celebrant and homilist at the eighth annual Red Mass Tuesday, Oct. 2 at 6:30pm at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.



Professor William “Bill” Piatt of St. Mary’s University School of Law in San Antonio will be the keynote speaker.



A reception with heavy hors d’oeuvres and cocktails will follow in the Monsignor Smyer Reception Room. Judges, lawyers, public officials, law faculty members and the community are invited to the Mass and reception.



At St. Mary’s University School of Law, Piatt specializes in Constitutional Law, Professional Responsibility and Catholic Perspectives. Prior to moving to San Antonio, he served as an assistant attorney general in New Mexico and later as an assistant public defender. Piatt has taught and practiced law in New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Illinois and Texas and has taught and lectured internationally in Spain, Mexico, Austria, China, Chile and Argentina.



Piatt served as Dean of St. Mary’s University from 1998 to 2008. As Dean, he obtained full accreditation of the School of Law evening program in 2007. Piatt’s other accomplishments included the creation of the first-in-the-nation Center for Terrorism Law, the expansion of the campus ministry programs and the implementation of a fundraising effort to build a high-tech courtroom. He has attended the San Antonio Red Mass since its inception.



The history of the Red Mass dates back to 13th century England during the reign of King Edward I, according to Brad Howard, a parishioner at St. Thomas the Apostle Church and shareholder in the law firm of Brown and Fortunato in Amarillo.



“The Mass was celebrated at Westminster Abbey and served as the official opening of the judicial year,” he said. “It received its name from the fact that the celebrants wore red vestments, and the Lord High Justices were robed in brilliant scarlet.



“The Red Mass was first celebrated in the United States in 1928 and is now observed in many cities throughout our country. The Red Mass promotes the unity of the judiciary and the legal profession.”



The Red Mass is celebrated in honor of the Holy Spirit as the source of wisdom, understanding, counsel and fortitude. The Mass is open to anyone with a concern for justice, according to Howard.



For additional information about the Red Mass, please contact Brad Howard at 345-6310.

