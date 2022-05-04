Eleven Members At Catholic Student Center To Graduate

Canyon—Eleven members of the Catholic Student Center at West Texas A&M University are among the Spring Graduates who will participate in Commencement Exercises Saturday, May 7 at the First United Bank Center.
Callie Castilleja of Carrollton received a Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering, with a Minor in Mathematics. She has accepted a job with Hollman Co. in Irving.
Valorie Cuellar of Canyon earned a Bachelor’s in General Studies. Her next step is to search for a job.
Rebecca Earl of Byers, Co. was awarded a Bachelor’s in Biology. Her future plans include find employment.
Natalia Esquivel of Laredo was presented a Bachelors in General Studies with an emphasis in Computer Science. She hopes to finish a Bachelors of Science in Computer Science and graduate with a second degree in May 2023.
Tess Homer of Amarillo received a Bachelor’s in Music Therapy. Her future plans are to be a Music Therapist in the Frisco area.
Jesus Molina of Amarillo earned a Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering with a Minor in Mathematics. His future plans include finding a job.
Carolina Varela Neri of Dalhart was presented a Bachelor’s in Business Administration, with an emphasis in Marketing. She is now looking for employment.
Jacob Martinez Silva of Amarillo was awarded a Master’s of Science Degree in Engineering. He is working as a Blast Effect Consultant for Baker Engineering and Risk Consultants in San Antonio.
Reno Vaca of Houston was presented a Bachelor’s in Wildlife Biology. His future plans include a teaching fellowship in Denver.
Theresa Wyrick of Lindsay earned a Bachelor’s in General Studies. She plans to get married in August and apply for teaching jobs in the Canyon area.
Caden Zotter of Canyon received a Bachelor’s in Bio Chemistry and a Bachelor of Science in Biology. His next step is to attend Medical School.