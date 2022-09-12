Eleventh Red Mass Oct. 18 At St. Mary’s Cathedral

Amarillo—Bishop Patrick J. Zurek will be the principal celebrant and homilist at the 11th Red Mass Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 6:30pm at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.
Following Mass, Patricia E. Roberts, Dean of St. Mary’s University School of Law in San Antonio, will be the keynote speaker.
A reception with heavy hors d’oeuvres and cocktails will follow in the Monsignor Smyer Reception Room. Judges, lawyers, public officials, law faculty members and the community are invited to the Mass and reception.
The tenth dean of St. Mary’s University School of Law, Roberts practiced law for eight years after earning her law degree from William & Mary. She returned to her alma mater as a clinical professor of law, director of clinical programs and vice-dean before becoming the dean at St. Mary’s in 2020.
Roberts’ leadership has encouraged innovative programs, increasing the law school’s national reputation. In the fall of 2021, St. Mary’s Law announced that it is the first law school in the nation approved to offer a fully online J.D. program accredited by the ABA. The law school has increased its national ranking among the best advocacy programs to 14th and applications have reached historic records.
Roberts has been a nationwide leader in legal efforts to aid veterans. She was the inaugural president of the board of the National Law School Veterans Clinic Consortium and created Military Mondays, which provides advice and counsel to veterans in Starbucks across the country.
The history of the Red Mass dates back to 13th century England during the reign of King Edward I, according to Brad Howard, a parishioner at St. Thomas the Apostle Church and a director in the law firm of Brown and Fortunato in Amarillo.
“The Mass was celebrated at Westminster Abbey and served as the official opening of the judicial year,” he said. “It received its name from the fact that the celebrants wore red vestments, and the Lord High Justices were robed in brilliant scarlet.
“The Red Mass was first celebrated in the United States in 1928 and is now observed in many cities throughout our country. The Red Mass promotes the unity of the judiciary and the legal profession.”
The Red Mass is celebrated in honor of the Holy Spirit as the source of wisdom, understanding, counsel and fortitude. The Mass is open to anyone with a concern for justice, according to Howard.
Recommended dress is judicial robes or business attire with red accents. Any member of the judiciary wishing to participate in the opening procession should be present at 6:20pm. For additional information about the Red Mass, please contact Brad Howard at 806-345-6310.