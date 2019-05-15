Elzner, Andrade Ordination Mass Set For Saturday, June 1

Amarillo—Deacon Taylor Elzner and Deacon Victor Hugo Andrade, seminarians for the Diocese of Amarillo, will be ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Patrick J. Zurek during a 10:30am Mass Saturday, June 1 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.
The Mass is open to the public and the Faithful are encouraged to attend and show their support for these two young men and for vocations in the Diocese of Amarillo. The Mass will be broadcast on all five platforms of St. Valentine Catholic Radio, including
www.kdjw.org., beginning at 10:20am.
At presstime, plans were being finalized to live stream the Ordinations Mass. When those plans are finalized, they will be announced on the diocesan website, www.amarillodiocese.org; on St. Valentine Catholic Radio; and, via Flocknote.
The newly-ordained Father Elzner will celebrate his First Mass on Sunday, June 2 at 8:30am at his home parish of Sts. Peter and Paul, 900 South Maddox in Dumas. Father Elzner will also celebrate two Masses of Thanksgiving—Sunday, June 9 at 11:30am at St. Ann’s Church, 605 38
th St. in Canyon and Sunday, June 23 at 11:15am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4100 South Coulter, Amarillo.
The newly-ordained Father Andrade will celebrate his First Mass also on June 2, at 11:15am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4100 South Coulter, Amarillo. The Mass, which is open to the public, will be followed by a potluck celebration in Monsignor Tash Hall.
Deacon Elzner, 30, was ordained to the transitional diaconate by Bishop Zurek on June 2, 2018 at St. Mary’s Cathedral. A native of Dumas, he is the son of Jim and Brenda Elzner of Sts. Peter and Paul Church. Deacon Elzner recently completed his Theology studies at St. Mary’s Seminary in Houston.
Deacon Elzner was asked in a June 17, 2012 interview in
The West Texas Catholic about his call to the Priesthood:
“As far back as I can remember I have felt a subtle pull towards ‘something,’” he said. “It was only through a period of intensive and active discernment in college, including the discernment of marriage with a young Catholic woman, that I was able to clarify that this was a call to be totally conformed to Christ and serve His Bride the Church as a priest.”
In that same conversation, Elzner was asked what words of wisdom he could offer someone discerning his or her vocation:
“There is an analogy for discernment I really like,” he said. “Discerning one’s vocation is like captaining a sailboat boat at night, where you cannot yet distinctly see the destination you are to arrive at. Instead of sitting stationary, moving the rudder back and forth, and squinting into the darkness, hoping to see both your destination and the entire journey it will take to get there, it is much better to surrender your false sense of control into God’s hands, open your sail in full trust to His leading and strive to be united to and cooperate fully with His will daily. This daily ‘opening of your sail’ entails making adequate time for prayer, study and surrender of all that gets in the way of your total belonging to Him.”
A native of Huandacareo, Michoacan, Mexico, Deacon Andrade, 30, is the oldest son of Amparo Víctor Andrade and Antonia Urbano. He studied at the University of St. Mary of the Lake-Mundelein Seminary and Catholic Theological Union in Chicago and has a Masters of Divinity. Deacon Andrade was ordained to the transitional diaconate by Bishop Zurek on Dec. 8, 2018 at St. Mary’s Cathedral.
In a May 21, 2017 seminarian profile in
The West Texas Catholic, Andrade was asked about his call to the priesthood.
“I have always felt the call to be a priest—this is something that has been with me since I have age of knowledge,” he said. “Since my arrival to the Diocese of Amarillo, every time I think of the grace of becoming a priest for this local church of Amarillo, my heart is overwhelmed with joy and excitement, because it is truly a blessing to share the Message of Salvation, that God has loved us first and has sent His only begotten Son, our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ who died for our sins and rose on the third day, and that to be fully human means to come to know Jesus Christ and to learn from Him what it means to be human.”
Andrade also offered this advice for those discerning a vocation to the priesthood:
“To serve this local Church of Amarillo as a priest is indeed a humbling honor and blessing which no one merits but which Our Lord chooses to call,” he said. “If you feel the call to be a priest, pray, pray first. Pope Francis reminded us that, ‘Vocations are born in prayer and from prayer; and only through prayer can they persevere and bear fruit.’ Pray and spend time with Jesus in the Eucharist, seek the Sacraments and share your journey of Faith and call with a priest, and most important, do not be afraid.”