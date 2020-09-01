Amarillo—Friday, Oct. 16 is the deadline to register for a Spanish Emmaus Ministry for Grieving Parents Weekend, being offered by the Family Life Ministry office of the Diocese of Amarillo. The one-day retreat will be presented Saturday, Oct. 24, beginning at 9:30am on the grounds of St. Joseph’s Church and School at 4122 South Bonham.
Diane and Charley Monaghan, who founded the Emmaus Ministry for Grieving Parents, stated that the retreat is for anyone who has lost a child of any age, by cause, no matter how long ago.
“Losing a child under any circumstances is horrific,” said Diane Monaghan. “Focusing on the spirituality of the grieving process can help tremendously. Just as He comforted His grieving disciples on the road to Emmaus, Jesus comforts us and we comfort each other in this very special ministry. Come spend the day honoring your child and focusing on our Faith and our belief that life has not ended, only changed, knowing that one day we will be reunited with those we have lost.
“As Jesus joined His distraught disciples on the road to Emmaus after His crucifixion we ask Him to join each of us in this ministry as parents struggle through their horrendous journey of grief,” said James Schulte, director of the Family Life Ministry office. “The weekend is designed to be a Catholic retreat but all Faiths are welcome.”
Cost of the weekend is $30 per person, or $50 per couple. To register or for additional information, please call the Family Life Ministry office at 806-414-1059 or go online to amarillodiocese.org/life.