Amarillo— Friday, May 28 is the deadline to register for the second Emmaus Ministry for Grieving Parents Weekend, being offered by the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center and the Family Life Ministry office of the Diocese of Amarillo.
The retreat, which will be conducted in English, is set Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6 at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring.
The weekend retreat is for anyone who has lost a child of any age, by any cause, no matter how long ago, according to James Schulte, director of the Family Life Ministry office for the Diocese of Amarillo.
“Losing a child under any circumstances is horrific,” said Diane Monaghan cofounder of the ministry. “Focusing on the spirituality of the grieving process can help tremendously. Just as He comforted His grieving disciples on the road to Emmaus, Jesus comforts us and we comfort each other in this very special ministry.
“Come spend the weekend honoring your child and focusing on our Faith and our belief that life has not ended, only changed, knowing that one day we will be reunited with those we have lost.”
“As Jesus joined His distraught disciples on the road to Emmaus after His crucifixion we ask Him to join each of us in this ministry as parents struggle through their horrendous journey of grief,” said Schulte. “The weekend is designed to be a Catholic retreat, but all Faiths are welcome.”
Cost of the weekend is $170 per person, or $290 per couple. To register or for additional information, please call the Family Life Office at 414-1059 or the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center at 383-1811 or go online to amarillodiocese.org/Emmaus-retreat-English.