Employment Opportunity with the Diocese of Amarillo

The Diocese of Amarillo is seeking applicants for a receptionist. Duties include greeting visitors, answering the phone and light secretarial work. Bi-lingual preferred. This is a full-time position working 9-5, Monday thru Friday. The diocese offers medical, 401(k) and other benefits. Please submit your application and resume to Phil Whitson (
pwhitson@dioama.org) or in person at the Diocese of Amarillo, 4512 NE 24
th Ave., Amarillo, TX 79107. You can download the application at
www.amarillodiocese.org/hr.