Conception, Mo.—Conception Seminary College invites young men between the ages of 16 and 25 to attend Encounter With God’s Call Saturday, Nov. 11 through Monday, Nov. 16.



“Encounter With God’s Call is a seminary discernment retreat for high school juniors through recent college graduates who want to be aware of the different vocations, one of them being ministerial priesthood,” said Father Gabriel Garcia, Diocesan Vocations Director. “Those attending the retreat are not ‘signing up’ for seminary; they are just getting to know the road followed by those who accept the call to this way of life. There are no strings attached. So come and see what a great experience seminary life is and discover if that is what God has in mind for you!”



The group from the Diocese of Amarillo will leave Friday, Nov. 10 at 8:00am from the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24th and are expected to return Monday, Nov. 13 at approximately 8:00pm. All travel expenses and meals will be covered.



“This wonderful retreat allows young men to experience a weekend in the life of a seminary and a seminarian in a Benedictine abbey,” said Father Garcia. “So come and be a part of this great opportunity!”



For more information please contact Father Garcia via email, at frgabrielg@gmail.com.

