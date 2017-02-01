Encounter With God’s Call March 31-April 2

Amarillo—All young men in the Diocese of Amarillo, high school juniors to those 25 years old, are invited to take part in a seminary discernment retreat at Conception Seminary in Conception, Mo.



The retreat weekend is entitled Encounter With God’s Call, and is set for Friday, March 31 through Monday, April 3, according to diocesan seminarian Taylor Elzner.



“Encounter With God’s Call is an opportunity for young men to meet and hear from seminarians who have taken that step to apply and further discern whether they are called to priesthood,” said Elzner. “We will meet at 8:15am on March 31 in the parking lot at St. Thomas the Apostle Church at 4100 South Coulter and return on April 3. All travel expenses and meals will be covered.”



Encounter participants will pray the Liturgy of the Hours and attend Sunday Mass with seminarians and monks. To conclude their visit, they have the opportunity to sit in on classes with seminarians on Monday morning. Other parts of the program include:

• Seminarian testimonies;

• Small group discussions;

• Sports and social activities;

• Vocation Q and A Panel; and,

• Sunday Night Holy Hour.



In addition to these activities, the Amarillo delegation will take a tour of the chapel and relics chapel—with over 550 relics—at the nearby Benedictine Sisters Monastery in Clyde, Mo.



Last year, Conception Seminary welcomed over 150 young men from 14 different dioceses. All of them noted having positive experiences during Encounter With God’s Call. Many of the current seminarians attended an Encounter and express how helpful it was in their decision to apply to seminary.



Those wishing to attend the weekend retreat are encouraged to register in advance by calling Elzner at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 358-2461 or via email, taylorelzner@gmail.com. Conception Abbey is located in northwest Missouri.



