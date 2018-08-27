English Language Learning (ELL) Program Meeting Set

Amarillo—Miss the Aug. 18 informational and training meeting on the English Language Learning (ELL) program being offered by Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle?



No problem. Another meeting has been scheduled.



A second informational and training meeting will take place Saturday, Sept. 8 from 9:00am to noon at the former Diocesan Archives and Museum at 2200 North Spring, directly south of St. Laurence Church and west of the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center.



The program needs volunteers who are willing to tutor students in a class setting or individually, according to School Sister of Notre Dame Sister Helen Jane Jaeb, who is coordinating the program.



“No teaching experience is needed, but we ask that all who are interested to please come with a caring heart and a willingness to learn,” she said.



For additional information about the ELL Program or the Sept. 8 meeting, please contact Sister Helen Jane at Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle, 376-4571, ext. 274 or via email, hjaeb@cctxp.org.

