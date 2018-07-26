English Language Learning Program Meeting Scheduled

Amarillo—Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle is beginning an English Language Learning (ELL) Program.
And they need volunteers.
The program needs volunteers who are willing to tutor students in a class setting or individually, according to School Sister of Notre Dame Sister Helen Jane Jaeb, who is coordinating the program.
“No teaching experience is needed, but we ask that all who are interested to please come with a caring heart and a willingness to learn,” she said.
An informational and training meeting is set for Saturday, Aug. 18 from 9:00am to 1:30pm at the former Diocesan Archives and Museum at 2200 North Spring, directly south of St. Laurence Church and west of the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center.
“If you would like to help in another way other than tutoring, yet be a part of the developing and on-going of the program, you are welcome to share your time and talents,” said Sister Helen Jane.
For additional information about the ELL Program or the Aug. 18 meeting, please contact Sister Helen Jane at Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle, 376-4571, ext. 274 or via email,
hjaeb@cctxp.org. Registration for students will begin in mid-August.