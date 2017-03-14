Evangelina J. Madrigal: 1934-2017

Brownfield—Evangelina J. Madrigal, the mother of Father Hector J. Madrigal, passed way March 12. She was 83 years old.



Mass will be celebrated March 15, St. Anthony’s Church, Bishop Patrick J. Zurek, presiding, with Father Madrigal concelebrating. Burial was in Brownfield Cemetery.



Evangelina Madrigal was born on Jan. 4, 1934 in Jayton, the daughter of Simon and Elisa Jaquez. Mrs. Madrigal was employed as a custodian for the Brownfield Independent School District until her retirement. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Church and was involved with the Guadalupanas, Cursillistas and Charismatic Renewal Prayer Groups. According to her family, Mrs. Madrigal was a loving mother and grandmother who was a courageous and Faith-filled Christian woman.



Mrs. Madrigal was preceded in death by her parents; a brother; two sisters; a son, Oscar J. Madrigal; and the father of her children, Domingo “Sonny Madrigal.



In addition to Father Madrigal, survivors include two daughters, Gloria Madrigal and Norma Madrigal; two sons, Domingo J. Madrigal and Steve J. Madrigal and his wife, Tina; 10 grandchildren, Richard, Minerva, Anna, Michael, Jamie, Leticia, Andrew, Ramiro, Oscar, Mandy, Carmella; and 25 great grandchildren.

