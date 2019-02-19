Explanation Of The Rite Of Election and The Call to Continuing Conversion

Here is an explanation of the Celebration of the Rite of Election of Catechumens and the Call to Continuing Conversion of Candidates who are preparing for Confirmation and First Eucharist or Reception into the Full Communion of the Catholic Church:
The
Rite of Election marks the beginning of the final period of intensive preparation prior to receiving the Sacraments of Initiation. This Rite is for Catechumens seeking Baptism, Confirmation and Eucharist.
The
Call to Continuing Conversion marks the final period of preparation for candidates who are baptized and are preparing to be received into full communion or for those Catholics completing their initiation through Confirmation and First Eucharist.
Catechumens for the Rite of Election “are expected to have a conversion in mind and in action, and to have developed a sufficient acquaintance with Christian teaching as well as a spirit of faith and charity,” (
cf. RCIA, no. 120) and be judged by those involved in their preparation to be worthy to receive the Easter Sacraments at this year's Easter Vigil.
Those seeking full communion in the Church and those Catholics preparing to complete their initiation are to have listened faithfully to the Gospels, developed a deeper appreciation of their baptism, reflected upon the tradition of the Church, and have endeavored to follow Christ’s command more perfectly. (
cf. RCIA, no. 452)
Although this Rite takes place in a diocesan setting with the bishop, local parishes should celebrate the
Rite of Sending. In this celebration catechists and sponsor present the catechumens to the community giving testimony on their behalf. Catechumens inscribe their names in the
Book of the Elect, which will be taken to the Cathedral for the Bishops signature.
Candidates for full communion and Catholics preparing for the sacraments of Confirmation and Eucharist may also be presented to the parish at this time. Since those who are baptized already have their names enrolled in the baptismal registers, they do not inscribe their names in the Book of the Elect. (
cf. RCIA nos. #530-#546)
Sister María Elena Ferrer, SSND, is Coordinator of Faith Formation for the Diocese of Amarillo.
Columnista Invitado: Comentario sobre el Rito de Elección y del Llamado a la Conversión Continua
Por la hermana María Elena Ferrer, SSND
Un simple comentario sobre de la Celebración del Rito de Elección de los Catecúmenos y del Llamado a la Conversión Continua de los Candidatos que se preparan para la Confirmación y la Primera Eucaristía o Recepción en la Plena Comunión de la Iglesia Católica:
El
Rito de la Elección marca el comienzo del período final de preparación intensiva antes de recibir los sacramentos de iniciación. Este rito es para catecúmenos que buscan el bautismo, la confirmación y la eucaristía.
El
Llamado a la Conversión Continua marca el período final de preparación para aquellos, ya bautizados, que se preparan para ser recibidos en la plena comunión o para aquellos católicos que completan su iniciación a través de la Confirmación y la Eucaristía.
Se espera que los catecúmenos que se presentan para el Rito de Elección tengan una conversión de mente y de costumbres, y tengan suficiente conocimiento de la doctrina cristiana y sentimientos de fe y caridad, y sean encontrados por aquellos involucrados en su preparación como dignos de recibir los Sacramentos de Pascuales en la Vigilia Pascual de este año. (cf. RICA, no. 120)
Los que buscan la plena comunión en la Iglesia Católica y los católicos que se preparan para completar su iniciación deben haber escuchado fielmente los Evangelios, haber desarrollado una apreciación más profunda de su bautismo, haber reflexionado sobre la tradición de la Iglesia, y haber tratado de vivir más perfectamente los mandamientos de Cristo. (cf. RICA, no. 452)
Aunque este Rito se lleva a cabo en un entorno diocesano con el obispo, las parroquias locales deben celebrar el
Rito de Envío. En esta celebración los catequistas y padrinos dan su testimonio y presentan a los catecúmenos a la comunidad. Los catecúmenos inscriben sus nombres en el
Libro de los Elegidos que se llevara a la Catedral para ser firmado por el Obispo.
Los candidatos para la plena comunión y los católicos que se preparan para los sacramentos de la Confirmación y la Eucaristía también pueden ser presentados a la parroquia en este momento. Dado que los bautizados ya tienen sus nombres inscritos en los registros de bautismo, no inscriben sus nombres en el Libro de los Elegidos. (cf. RCIA nos. # 530 - # 546)
La Hermana María Elena Ferrer, SSND, es Coordinadora de la Formación de Fe para la Diócesis de Amarillo.