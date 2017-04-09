Extended Vigil Of Pentecost Celebration

Amarillo— Bishop Patrick J. Zurek will preside at an Extended Vigil of Pentecost Service Friday, June 2 at 7:00pm at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.



On Jan. 16, 1988, the Congregation for Divine Worship issued Paschale Solemnitatis, the Circular Letter Concerning the Preparation and Celebration of the Easter Feasts.

For the Vigil of Pentecost, number 107 of that Letter encourages “the prolonged celebration of Mass in the form of a Vigil, whose character is not baptismal as in the Easter Vigil, but is one of urgent prayer, after the example of the apostles and disciples, who persevered together in prayer with Mary, the Mother of Jesus, as they awaited the Holy Spirit.”



The congregation will be encouraged to listen attentively to the Word of God, reflecting on God’s great deeds for his people and like the Apostles and Mary, pray that the Holy Spirit will be made manifest in the world and their Christian lives.



Priests and deacons participating in the service are asked to wear an alb and red stole, according to Bishop Zurek.

