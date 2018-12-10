Faith Formation Basic Course: Sacraments Of Healing

Amarillo—The first of eight scheduled opportunities to take the course on the Sacraments of Healing, will be offered Saturday, Feb. 2, according to Sister María Elena Ferrer, SSND, Coordinator of the Diocesan Office of Faith Formation.



While catechists in the Diocese of Amarillo are encouraged to take advantage of this on-going Faith Formation opportunity, the course is open to any and all wishing to attend, which are being offered throughout the Diocese of Amarillo in February and March.



All presentations will be taught from 9:30am to 12:30pm, according to Sister María Elena.



The course on the Sacraments of Healing will be offered:

• Saturday, Feb. 2, in English and Spanish for the Central Deanery, at St. Hyacinth Church, 4500 West Hills Trail in Amarillo;

• Saturday, Feb. 16, in English and Spanish for the South Deanery, at San Jose Church, 735 Brevard in Hereford;

• Saturday, March 2, in English and Spanish for the East Deanery, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 810 West 23rd, in Pampa; and,

• Saturday, March 23, in English and Spanish for the North Deanery, at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 915 South Maddox.



“There is no charge for this course,” said Sister María Elena. “All catechists in the Diocese of Amarillo who need this segment are expected to attend. We want to particularly encourage catechists who need this one segment to complete their basic certification to attend. We ask that participants bring a pen and pad and choose a date that is convenient to them. Make plans to attend this course and receive your certificate of attendance.”



For more information, please contact your parish DRE or Sister María Elena Ferrer, SSND, coordinator of the Diocesan Office of Faith Formation at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 806-383-2243, ext. 113.



