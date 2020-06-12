Faith Formation Basic Courses To Be Offered

Amarillo—For those who missed out on taking one of two courses in the Faith Formation Basic Course, you’ll have that opportunity next month.
The course on
The Sacraments of Initiation will be offered Saturday, July 25 from 9:30am to 12:30pm and the course on
The Sacraments of Healing will be offered that afternoon from 1:30 to 4:30 in the Conference Center of the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24
th Ave.
School Sister of Notre Dame Sister María Elena Ferrer, diocesan Coordinator of Faith Formation, will present both courses in English.
There is no cost to attend either course. Find out more by calling Sister María Elena at 383-2243, ext. 113, or via email, mferrer@dioama.org.