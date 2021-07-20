Faith Formation Course July 31

Amarillo—School Sister of Notre Dame Sister María Elena Ferrer, Coordinator of Faith Formation for the Diocese of Amarillo, is offering the opportunity to take the Prayer course of the Faith Formation Basic Course.
The course will be offered in English from 9:00am to Noon and in Spanish from 12:30pm to 3:30pm Saturday, July 31 at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24th Ave.
There is no cost to take the course. To sign up or for more information, please call Sister María Elena at 806-383-2243, ext. 113.