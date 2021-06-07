Family Social June 19

Amarillo—Wednesday, June 16 is the deadline to RSVP to a Family Social, on Saturday, June 19 at 6:30pm at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24th Ave., sponsored by the Engaged Encounter team and the diocesan Family Life Office. If you’re interested in finding out more about Engaged Encounter, this is a perfect opportunity, as the EE team is expanding its marriage preparation team. To RSVP or for more information, please call James Schulte in the Family Life Office at 806-414-1059. Childcare will be available upon request.