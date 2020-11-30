Father Anthony Neusch Appointed Dean Of Central Deanery

Amarillo—Father Anthony Neusch, rector at St. Mary’s Cathedral, has been appointed Dean of the Central Deanery of the Diocese of Amarillo by Bishop Patrick J. Zurek.
The appointment was announced Nov. 24.
A native of Panhandle, Father Neusch, 44, was ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese of Amarillo on May 29, 2004 at St. Laurence Cathedral (now St. Laurence Church), Amarillo, by then-Bishop John W. Yanta. Prior to his appointment at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Father Neusch served at St. Anthony’s Church, Hereford; St. Patrick’s Church, Shamrock; Our Mother of Mercy Church, Wellington; St. Vincent de Paul Church, Pampa; Church of the Holy Spirit, Tulia; St. Paul the Apostle Church, Kress; and St. Mary’s Church (now St. Mary’s Cathedral), Amarillo.
Father Neusch has also served as Chaplain at Northwest Texas Hospital, Amarillo.