Father Grant Spinhirne: Discernment And Vocations

There comes a point in everyone’s lives where we begin to look at what God is calling us to do in our lives. This is a time where we discern our vocation and the will of God in our lives. A vocation is a specific call given by God to each and every one of us to either the married life, single life, religious life or ordained life. God calls each and every one of us individually to a special vocation. Whether it be to the single life as a secular layperson, the religious life as a lay brother or sister, marriage through the sacrament of Holy Matrimony, or to the priesthood through the sacrament of Holy Orders, each and every Christian has a vocation by virtue of their baptism. No one is excluded because everyone, both clergy and laity, are called to a life of holiness through different paths.



My own discernment process started during high school. During this time, I attended the Steubenville West youth conference with my youth group in Tucson in 2003 and 2005. I then attended Steubenville South in Alexandria, La. as a sponsor for my youth group in 2007. This was a great experience to see so many people my age that are Catholic and proud of it. During each of these conferences, I felt God calling me to consider a vocation to the priesthood. But, I decided to put off discerning this call.



During college at West Texas A&M University, I joined the Catholic Student Center and began to participate the various activities. This included Wednesday night activities, Mass and Adoration on a weekly basis. Every time I went to Adoration I felt that I was called to think about becoming a priest. During these intimate times with the Blessed Sacrament, I realized that I might have a vocation to the priesthood.



This call grew after I attended the Student Center’s Awakening retreat. This retreat, conducted annually, helps college students to transition from their parents Faith to their own. This has helped college students maintain their Faith at a time when most struggle with their Faith. After attending this retreat, I felt the desire to consider the priesthood grow within me. I helped work the next year’s retreat and I was eventually chosen to be the coordinator for the retreat. As the coordinator, I organized all of the activities for staff meetings, sent out prayer request letters and even gave one of the talks at the retreat. Giving the talk really pushed me out of my comfort zone, since I was not comfortable with speaking in front of a large group of people. This last Awakening retreat solidified my desire to discern my vocation. As I graduated from West Texas A&M University I began talking to different priests about my call to the priesthood and they encouraged me to apply to be a seminarian and continue to discern my vocation.



In fostering vocations, it’s always important to respect and appreciate the freedom of each person, encouraging their personal vocation without trying to impose a pre-determined vocation on them. Our own desires from our limited perspective may not the desires of God, who has an eternal, infinite perspective and knows the awesome purpose He has for each of us. We can give them the courage to be docile to the voice of the Spirit. Invite them to open their minds to Christ the Lord who is calling them to follow Him in a unique way. Encourage them to enthusiastically embrace the call of Jesus and to follow Him without reserve.

