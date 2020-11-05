Father Hector J. Madrigal Named Vicar Of Clergy

Amarillo—Bishop Patrick J. Zurek has appointed Father Hector J. Madrigal, pastor of St. Joseph’s Church as Vicar of Clergy.
The appointment was announced on Nov. 4.
A native of Brownfield, Father Madrigal was ordained to the priesthood on May 23, 1987 by then-Bishop Leroy T. Matthiesen at St. Laurence Cathedral (now St. Laurence Church), Amarillo. Prior to his appointment at St. Joseph’s Church, Father Madrigal served at St. Anthony’s Church, Hereford; Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Amarillo; St. Joseph’s Church, Stratford; Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Cactus; Cristo Redentor Mission, Gruver and Holy Angels Church, Childress. Father Madrigal has also served as director of the Diocesan Office of Pastoral Planning and Council Development, as spiritual director of the Cursillo Movement and has been diocesan Director of Hispanic Ministry since April 1, 2010.