Father José Gómez Celebrates Silver Jubilee

Amarillo—The Diocese of Amarillo salutes Father José Gómez, pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, who celebrated his Silver Jubilee of ordination to the priesthood on May 20.
Father Gomez, 64, was ordained to the priesthood on May 20, 1995 in by then-Bishop Leroy T. Matthiesen at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Colonia Chalma, Mexico City. He was appointed pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church by Bishop Patrick J. Zurek on Sept. 1, 2009.
Prior to his assignment at Our Lady of Guadalupe, Father Gómez served at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger; St. Ann’s Church, Stinnett; St. Mary’s Church, Clarendon; Sacred Heart Church, Memphis; Immaculate Conception Church, Perryton; Our Lady of Loreto Church, Silverton; Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Spearman; and Cristo Redentor, Gruver. He has also served in hospital ministry at the VA Hospital, Baptist-St. Anthony’s Health System and Northwest Texas Hospital, all in Amarillo.
Although current times pose challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bishop Zurek, his brother priests, deacons, women religious and laity of the Diocese of Amarillo remember Father Gómez in our prayers as he notes this milestone. May God continue to bless him and all of our priests in their ministry.
Amarillo—La Diócesis de Amarillo saluda al Padre José Gómez, pastor de la Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe en ocasión del 25º aniversario de su ordenación sacerdotal el día de hoy.
El Padre Gómez, de 64 años, fue ordenado sacerdote el 20 de mayo de 1995 por el Obispo Leroy T. Matthiesen en la Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe en la Colonia Chalma de Ciudad México. El Obispo Patrick J. Zurek lo nombró pastor de la Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe el 1 de septiembre de 2009.
Antes de venir a Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe, el Padre Gómez sirvió en las iglesias de Saint John the Evangelist en Borger; Saint Ann en Stinnett; Saint Mary en Clarendon; Sacred Heart en Memphis; Inmaculada Concepción en Perryton; Our Lady of Loreto en Silverton; Sagrado Corazón de Jesús en Spearman y Cristo Redentor en Gruver. Sirvió en hospitales de Veteran’s Administration, Baptist-Saint Anthony Health System y Northwest Texas, todos ellos en Amarillo.
Aunque los tiempos actuales presenten dificultades debido a la pandemia del COVID-19, el Obispo Zurek, sus hermanos sacerdotes, diáconos, religiosas y los laicos de la Diócesis de Amarillo lo recordamos en nuestras oraciones en éste, su Jubileo de Plata. Hacemos votos para que el Señor siga bendiciendo en su ministerio al Padre Gómez y a todos nuestros sacerdotes.