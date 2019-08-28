Father Lurdu Marianna Yekkerala: 1970-2019

Panhandle—Father Lurdu Marianna Yekkerala, who served as a priest in the Diocese of Amarillo from 2013 to 2018 passed away Aug. 27 in the Diocese of Guntur, Andhra Pradesch, S. India. He was 49 years old.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Friday, Aug. 30 at 11:00am, St. Theresa’s Church, Bishop Patrick J. Zurek, presiding, with his brother priests of the Diocese of Amarillo concelebrating.
Lurdu Marianna Yekkerala was born April 13, 1970. He was ordained to the priesthood on May 5, 1999. Prior to his arrival in the United States, he served as a priest for a number of parishes in the Diocese of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.
In the Diocese of Amarillo, Father Yekkerala was appointed Chaplain of the Disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ at Prayer Town Emmanuel on June 23, 2013. On July 19, 2016, he was appointed Parochial Administrator of St. Theresa’s Church, Panhandle and Sacred Heart Church, White Deer. Father Yekkerala was also responsible for the spiritual needs of the School Sisters of St. Francis, located in Panhandle.
Father Yekkerala was preceded in death by his father, Balaswamy Yekkerala, who passed away on April 12, 2018.
Survivors include his mother, Mariyamma Yekkerala; three brothers, Raja Rao and his wife Lourdu Mary, Murali and his wife Nirmala and Ravi Kumar and his wife Vani; and numerous nieces and nephews.