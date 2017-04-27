Father Norbert Patrick Choong: 1936-2017

Albuquerque—Father Norbert Patrick Choong, who served the Diocese of Amarillo from 1984 to 1994, passed away April 21. He was 80 years old.



Mass will be celebrated Saturday, April 29, Shrine of St. Bernadette. Interment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.



Norbert Patrick Choong Kai Chong was born on June 6, 1937 in Ipoh Perak, Malaysia, the eighth child of 13 born to Paul Choong Choon Hean and Mary Tsung Soo Khuan. After completing his secondary education at St. Michael’s School in 1954, Choong attended the Police College in Kuala, Lumpar, graduating as a police inspector. He served in various appointments in the police force over a 10-year period, with his final post as a law instructor. He also attended college at the Council of Legal Education in London from 1972 to 1975, where he majored in law. He later worked as a lawyer and in radio and television news. Choong spoke four languages: Cantonese, Mandarin, Malay and English.



Choong was a former novice at Our Lady of Guadalupe Benedictine Abbey in Pecos, NM, from January 1981 to January 1982, when he came to the Diocese of Amarillo and asked for acceptance as a candidate for the priesthood. After completing studies at Assumption Seminary in San Antonio, he was ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese of Amarillo by then-Bishop Leroy T. Matthiesen on Dec. 28, 1984 at St. Joseph’s Church, Amarillo.



Father Choong served as Parochial Vicar at St. Joseph’s Church from Jan. 1, 1985 to June 30, 1986. He was appointed Parochial Administrator of Immaculate Conception Church, Dimmitt and St. John Nepomucene Church, Hart, on July 1, 1986 and was later appointed Pastor on July 1, 1989. Father Choong would remain in that assignment until June 30, 1993.



In addition to his parish assignments, Father Choong also served as Diocesan Youth Director from May 1, 1985 to Sept. 1, 1986; as Diocesan Scout Chaplain from Jan. 1, 1986 to Nov. 1, 1986; and, as Chaplain for the Catholic Daughters of America from Aug. 29, 1985 to May 1, 1986.



After being granted early retirement from the Diocese of Amarillo on Sept. 1, 1994, Father Choong resided in Toronto, Florida and Albuquerque. He spent the past 14 years as a priest in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe.



According to his family, Father Choong faithfully celebrated Mass for 10 years on the first Saturday at Gate of Heaven Chapel. He also assisted Lily Stafford in opening Hidden Treasures in 2005, a home for women and children caught in domestic violence.



Father Choong was preceded in death by three brothers, George Choong, John Choong and Joseph Choong; and two sisters, Magdalene Choong and Elizabeth Choong.



Survivors include nine brothers and sisters, Phillip Choong, Josephine Choong, Theresa Choong and Francis Choong of Malaysia, Michael Choong, Agnes Choong, Mary Choong and Augustine Choong of Toronto and Nicholas Choong of Australia.

