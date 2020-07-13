Fatima Movie Set To Premiere Friday, Aug. 14

Amarillo—A movie based on historical events,
Fatima, is set to premiere Friday, Aug. 14.
As of presstime, it was not known if the movie would be shown in the Diocese of Amarillo. Please check the diocesan website, amarillodiocese.org, for updates.
The movie was originally scheduled to premiere on April 24, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the premiere was pushed back to the weekend of the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, which is celebrated this year on Saturday, Aug. 15.
In 1917, outside the parish of Fátima, Portugal, a 10-year-old girl, Lucia Santos, and her two younger cousins, Francisco and Jacinta Marto, witness multiple visitations of the Virgin Mary, who tells them that only prayer and suffering will bring an end to World War I. As secularist government officials and Church leaders try to force the children to recant their story, word of the sighting spreads across the country, inspiring religious pilgrims to flock to the site in hopes of witnessing a miracle.
The movie stars Joaquin de Almeida (
Queen of the South), Goran Višnjić (
ER), Stephanie Gil (
Terminator: Dark Fate) and Lúcia Moniz (
Love, Actually) with Sônia Braga (
Aquarius) and Harvey Keitel (
The Piano).
Fatima was filmed entirely in Portugal, including Tapada de Mafra, Coimbra, Tomar, Lisbon, Cidadelhe, the municipality of Ourém and on soundstages in Lisbon, with the medieval town of Tomar standing in for the market town of Ourém and the village of Aljustrel, Lúcia’s hometown.
The movie carries the endorsement from the Shrine of Our Lady of the Rosary of Fatima:
“The Shrine of Fatima welcomes all independent initiatives and projects that see the history and message of Fatima as a source of artistic creation. Inspired by the story of Our Blessed Virgin Mary’s appearances to three children, the movie Fatima shows why it is still possible for humanity to believe in divine intervention, even in our contemporary world.
“Through his artistic choices, director Marco Pontecorvo conveys with dignity and integrity the actions of those who experienced the Fatima event. The film leads us to reflect that 100 years later, the light of God that the Virgin Mary shined upon Francisco, Jacinta and Lucia still lights the way for those who commit to a life of Faith in the Gospel.”
Producer James T. Volk says he was originally unfamiliar with the story of Lúcia Santos and her cousins Francisco and Jacinta Marto. As he learned more about it, however, he knew he had found a narrative that was perfectly aligned with both his company’s mission and with events unfolding around the world. He and his partner, Dick Lyles, founded Origin Entertainment with the intention of making transformative entertainment that inspires audiences to create a better world.
“When I heard about the events at Fatima, I was blown away,” says Volk. “I thought everyone should know about it. A lot of people who grew up Catholic know this story, but someone like me, who grew up in Evangelical churches, is unlikely to be aware of it. This story can be a universal bridge between people of all Faiths. The innocence of these three kids helped spread a message of peace and hope to an entire generation. Perhaps it can do that again today.”