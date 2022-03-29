Fifth Annual Calendar Party May 21

Amarillo—After being postponed in February, the fifth annual Calendar Party to benefit Holy Cross Catholic Academy is now set for Saturday, May 21 from 6:30pm to 11:30pm in the school’s Event Center at 4102 South Bonham.
This will mark the first time for the Calendar Party to be hosted in the two-year-old Event Center, according to HCCA publicist Miechele Ronquillo.
“Tickets already purchased for the fundraiser will be honored on May 21,” she said. “All VIP tickets for the calendar party have been sold, with a handful of General Admission tickets still available,” she said. “To purchase tickets, please contact any Holy Cross student or staff or come by our office at 4110 South Bonham.”
Six big ticket item baskets valued between $500 and $1,500 will be given away during the Calendar Party. Tickets for the basket drawings are separate from the actual event tickets, according to Ronquillo and can be purchased from students, staff, at the school office on online at bit.ly/CalendarPartyRaffle. Winners need not be present to win.
The evening will also include a steak dinner, silent auction and a dance with music provided by DJ Tangled Lights Productions. The evening will culminate with the announcement of the basket winners and a performance by the Holy Cross Catholic Academy staff.
For additional information or to purchase tickets for the event or the drawing, please contact Holy Cross Catholic Academy at 806-355-9637 or visit the school’s website, holycrossama.org.