Final Call For Catholic Schools Sweepstakes Tickets

San Antonio—With Christmas approaching, there might be that “hard to buy for” person on your Christmas list.



Why not purchase them a ticket for the 12th annual Catholic Life Insurance Catholic Schools Sweepstakes? Two Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo are take part in the sweepstakes.



Those schools are:

• Holy Cross Catholic Academy, Amarillo; and,

• St. Anthony School, Hereford.



Students from these two schools are selling $5.00 raffle tickets until early January to raise funds.



The grand prize winner will have the choice of a 2019 Ford F-150 truck, a 2019 Ford Fusion Sedan or a $20,000 Prepaid VISA Credit Card. Each participating school is guaranteed to have a winner of a $1,000 Prepaid VISA Credit Card. Catholic Life officials say it is possible to win both the $1,000 VISA Credit Card and the grand prize.



“This is our way of helping Catholic schools and giving back to our Faith-based community,” said Catholic Life Insurance President J. Michael Belz. “We are proud of what we have been able to accomplish thus far for Catholic education.”



Initiated in 2007, the Catholic Life Insurance Sweepstakes has helped Catholic schools raise more than $8 million with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the schools. Sixty-one schools are participating in this year’s sweepstakes. San Antonio-based Catholic Life Insurance provides all the prizes and printing.



The Diocese of Amarillo will be trying to win the Grand Prize for the second time in five years. Modesta Gonzalez of Amarillo was the 2015 Grand Prize winner and won a $20,000 Prepaid VISA Credit Card.



To purchase tickets, contact Holy Cross Catholic Academy at 355-9637 or St. Anthony School at 806-364-1952.



