Final Trinity Course Date Set

Amarillo—The final opportunity to take The Trinity, The Community of God/La Trinidad, La Comunidad de Dios course, the next segment in the Faith Formation Basic Course, will be Saturday, Nov. 19, according to School Sister of Notre Dame Sister María Elena Ferrer, diocesan coordinator of Faith Formation.
The course will be offered that day from 9:30am to 12:30pm for the Central Deanery in the Conference Center at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24th Ave. Sister María Elena Ferrer will be the instructor of the English portion, with Rosa Maria Zanetti, Director of Religious Education at St. Hyacinth Church, Amarillo, teaching the Spanish course.
“There is no charge to attend this course,” said Sister María Elena. “All catechists in the Diocese of Amarillo who need this segment are expected to attend. We want to particularly encourage catechists who need this one segment to complete their basic certification to attend. We ask that participants bring a pen, a pad and join us on Saturday, Nov. 19. Make plans to attend this course and receive your certificate of attendance.”
For more information, please contact your parish DRE or Sister María Elena Ferrer, SSND, coordinator of the Diocesan Office of Faith Formation at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 806-383-2243, ext. 113. Additional information can also be found on the diocesan website, amarillodiocese.org, under the Diocesan News Header.