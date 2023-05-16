Final World Youth Day Meeting: Saturday, June 10

Amarillo—The final meeting of the diocesan delegation attending World Youth Day 2023 is set for Saturday, June 10 from 10:00am to 5:00pm at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24th Ave.
At this meeting, of which mandatory attendance is required, full payment from each member of the delegation will be due, according to Diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman. Those planning to attend are asked to bring their favorite snacks and drinks. Members of the delegation are also asked to bring their passports and/or a driver’s license or identification card. Lunch will be at a local restaurant as part of the formation.
The diocesan delegation will depart Amarillo on Friday, July 21, with pre-pilgrimage stops planned in Paris, at Our Lady of Lourdes and Santiago de Compostela in Spain before arriving in Lisbon. The group is expected to return to Amarillo on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
All meetings for the World Youth Day delegation will include formation, which will be an integral step for the WYD pilgrimage, according to Guzman.
“It is highly recommended that all members of our diocesan delegation attend these meetings,” he said. “Formation meetings will be to prepare the mind, body and soul to get the most out of our pilgrimage to Portugal. In addition, we will be doing many activities as a group to prepare us for our journey.”
For additional information about World Youth Day 2023, taking place Tuesday, Aug. 1 through Sunday, Aug. 6 in Lisbon, please contact Guzman at 806-383-2243, ext. 118 or via email, [email protected] Additional information can also be found online on the diocesan website, amarillodiocese.org/world-youth-day-portugal.