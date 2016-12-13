Five Questions: Dr. Nancy Pineda-Madrid

Editor’s Note: Dr. Nancy Pineda-Madrid was in the Diocese of Amarillo Dec. 2-4 for a presentation at St. Joseph’s Church, Amarillo and to participate in the 20th annual Diocesan Celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe. The West Texas Catholic asked her these Five Questions:



You were in the Diocese of Amarillo during the weekend of our annual celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe and you gave a presentation at St. Joseph’s Church, with one of the topics being Guadalupe: An American Pentecost. Tell us more about this presentation.

Since my earliest memories I have been fascinated by the story of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Apart from the gospels, no story has had a more significant impact on my life. As a child I saw her image everywhere – the religious symbol of Guadalupe was in every room in my grandmother’s home; the Catholic parish where my family worshipped had a shrine in Guadalupe’s honor; store owners in our neighborhood displayed an image of Guadalupe in their shops. To this day, my mother dedicates a wall in my childhood home to various depictions of Guadalupe, and I have an image of Guadalupe in every room in my home.

With Guadalupe, we have a Marian religious symbol of exceptional importance, so exceptional, I believe, that Guadalupe may be rightly called ‘an American Pentecost’. I am not trying, in any way, to diminish the significance of other Marian apparitions, but Guadalupe is worthy of the title “An American Pentecost” because this symbol mediates for us an experience of the Holy Spirit that echoes the characteristics of the Pentecost event of Acts 2.



On your webpage in the Boston College School of Theology and Ministry, it reads that you work at the intersection of Systematic Theology and Practical Theology. Please explain where the bridge is located…

Let me begin by clarifying the difference between Practical Theology and Systematic Theology. While human experience is of vital importance for all forms of theology, Practical Theology assumes the immediacy of human experience as the beginning point for theological reflection. In Practical Theology human experience may be related to a particular context (e.g., immigrants in the U.S.), or to a given Faith Community’s practice of Faith (e.g., how the Diocese of Amarillo celebrates the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe), or to the way we name our experience of God (i.e., our spirituality). Systematic Theology takes into view various fundamentals (revelation, The Bible, tradition, human experience), and themes in theology (God/Trinity, the Holy Spirit, Jesus Christ, Theological Anthropology, the Church, Creation, Salvation, Eschatology, Mariology) and strives to reflect on these in a manner that speaks to the questions of our own time while remaining faithful to the tradition. At its best, a work of Systematic Theology realizes a high degree of coherency and clarity.

Let me use an example to illustrate the bridge between the two. How might we talk about who God is from the perspective of the economically poor and oppressed? Or, who God is from the lived experience of women? These questions are Practical Theology questions but to develop our response to these questions fully means attempting to address at least some of the various concerns of Systematic Theology. If we consider women’s experience of God, what might this suggest to us about how we read the Bible? Might this suggest that we recognize God as Mother as well as Father?

While my doctorate is in Systematic and Philosophical Theology, today I strive to work at the intersection of Systematic and Practical Theology.



Glancing at your Curriculum Vitae, I noticed that one of your research interests listed was North American Pragmatism and Religious Thought. Why does this topic interest you so?

This is a great follow-up question to the one above. As mentioned above, Systematic Theologians work for coherency in their writings, so, for example, what one writes about Jesus Christ needs to cohere with what one writes about the Church. Since the beginning of the Catholic tradition 2,000 years ago, theologians have used various philosophical schools of thought as a tool to help them achieve coherency. I have found the classical work of North American Pragmatists to be very helpful in my attempts to think in a coherent manner. Why? It is because these philosophers, for me especially C.S. Peirce and Josiah Royce among others, were committed to a foundational relationship between thinking and action in the world. For them the purpose of thought was to direct our action in the world not in a utilitarian way but in a manner that sought out truth. For these thinkers truth in this world was necessarily provisional. This approach to thinking and action serve as a powerful theoretical resource for practical theologies, and for theologies that attempt to encourage greater human interior freedom as we attempt to deepen our relationship with God.



What do you see yourself doing five, ten years from now and what subject matter would you like to tackle that you have yet to investigate?

My passion is to write about salvation, particularly how salvation might be understood not only as a personal matter (much work has already been done on this) but also a social matter. I think the Catholic faithful and the world needs a much more robust social understanding of salvation. By ‘social,’ I mean an understanding of salvation such that each of us sees our salvation as necessarily tied to the salvation of others. Salvation is not merely a concern in the afterlife but is constantly being worked out in the here and now of history. While we will not know the fullness of salvation is this life, nonetheless the partial realization of salvation in human history is integral to God’s plan for us. I intend to write a book on social salvation. This work will build on my first book which explored the evil of the assassination of women (‘feminicide’) arguing that this tragedy demands a fresh consideration of what salvation means (Suffering and Salvation in Ciudad Juárez, Fortress Press, 2011). I have also co-edited two collections, one on Hope (published in 2013) and a second on the Holy Spirit (to be published in 2017).

Currently, I am working on a theology book on Our Lady of Guadalupe. There exist numerous devotional books on Guadalupe but very few theological works on her. I will consider what it means to identify her as a religious symbol and to investigate how various theological interpretations of her have functioned, and what kind of interpretations are needed in our own time. For example, how can we interpret Our Lady of Guadalupe so that she encourages the realization of our salvation in the here and now?



The final word in this conversation is yours…

I am a woman of Mexican American ancestry on both sides of my family. I love being a theologian because this ministry brings me closer to God; to gifted young adults who are studying theology as part of their vocation; and to my own Mexican American ancestry. Mexican Americans have such a rich tradition of popular Catholic practices, of extraordinary liturgical music, and of religious art. I look forward to making a contribution to theological work in these areas.



Nota Editorial: La Doctora Nancy Pineda-Madrid estuvo en la Diócesis de Amarillo del día 2 al día 4 de diciembre para hacer una presentación en la Iglesia San José en Amarillo y para participar en la 20ª Celebración Anual Diocesana de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe. The West Texas Catholic le hizo estas cinco preguntas:



The West Texas Catholic: Usted estuvo en la Diócesis de Amarillo durante el fin de semana de nuestra celebración anual de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe y dio pláticas en la Iglesia San José; un tema fue “Guadalupe, un Pentecostés Americano”. Le pido nos diga más respecto a esta presentación.



Desde mis primeras memorias me ha fascinado la historia de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe. Aparte de los evangelios, ninguna historia ha tenido un impacto más significativo en mi vida. Cuando era niña yo veía su imagen por doquier – el símbolo religioso de Guadalupe estaba en todos los cuartos de la casa de mi abuelita; la parroquia católica de mi familia tenía un santuario en honor de Guadalupe; los negocios vecinos tenían una imagen de Guadalupe. Hasta la actualidad mi mamá dedica en la casa de mi niñez una pared con varias representaciones de Guadalupe, y yo tengo una imagen de Guadalupe en cada cuarto de mi hogar.



En Guadalupe tenemos un símbolo religioso mariano de gran importancia, creo que es tan excepcional que a Guadalupe, por cierto, pudiera llamársele “un Pentecostés Americano”. No trato de ninguna manera disminuir lo significativo de otras apariciones marianas, pero Guadalupe merece el título de “Un Pentecostés Americano” porque este símbolo nos dispone una experiencia del Espíritu Santo como un eco de las características del evento de Pentecostés de los Hechos de los Apóstoles, Capítulo 2.



En su apartado de internet de la Escuela de Teología y Ministerio del Colegio de Boston dice que usted labora en la intersección de la Teología Sistemática y la Teología Práctica. Sírvase explicarnos.

Aclaro primero la diferencia entre Teología Práctica y Teología Sstemática. La experiencia humana tiene vital importancia para todo tipo de teología, pero la teología práctica asume la urgencia de la experiencia humana como el principio de la reflexión teológica. En la teología práctica la experiencia humana se puede relacionar a cierto contexto (como los inmigrantes en los EEUU), o a la práctica de la Fe de cierta Comunidad de Fe (como la Diócesis de Amarillo celebra la fiesta de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe), o cómo llamamos a nuestra experiencia de Dios (como nuestra espiritualidad). La Teología Sistemática considera varios aspectos fundamentales (revelación, biblia, tradición, experiencia humana) y temas de teología (Dios/Trinidad, Espíritu Santo, Jesucristo, Antropología Teológica, Iglesia, Creación Salvación, Escatología, Mariología) reflexionando sobre ellas según las cuestiones de nuestros tiempos mientras se mantiene fiel a la tradición. En su mejor punto, una obra de Teología Sistemática alcanza un alto grado de coherencia y claridad.

Un ejemplo para ilustrar la conexión entre las dos. ¿Cómo podríamos hablar de quién es Dios desde el punto de vista del pobre, sin recursos y oprimido? O ¿quién es Dios según la experiencia que vive la mujer? Estas son preguntas de teología práctica pero para responder a estas preguntas por completo hay que tratar al menos algunos aspectos de la Teología Sistemática. Si consideramos la experiencia que las mujeres tienen de Dios, ¿qué nos podría sugerir esto de cómo leemos la Biblia? ¿Sugiere quizá que reconocemos a Dios como Madre y como Padre?



Aunque mi doctorado es en Teología Sistemática y Filosófica, ahora yo me esmero en operar en donde se cruzan las Teologías Sistemática y Práctica.



Al ver su Curriculum Vitae, noté que a usted le interesa investigar el Pragmatismo Norteamericano y el Pensamiento Religioso. ¿Por qué le interesa este tema?

Esta es una gran pregunta para seguir a la previa. Como ya lo mencioné antes, los Teólogos Sistemáticos se esmeran por mantener la coherencia en lo que escriben. Por ejemplo, lo que uno escribe acerca de Jesús debe estar de acuerdo con lo que uno escribe acerca de la iglesia. Desde el principio de la tradición católica, hace 2,000 años, los teólogos han usado varios tipos de pensamiento filosófico para alcanzar la coherencia. Las obras clásicas de Pragmatistas Norteamericanos me han sido muy valiosas en mis esfuerzos por pensar de manera coherente. ¿Por qué? Es porque para mí, estos filósofos, especialmente C.S. Peirce, Josiah Royce y otros, se comprometían a una relación fundamental entre el pensamiento y la acción en el mundo. Para ellos el motivo del pensamiento era para dirigir nuestras acciones en el mundo, no de una manera utilitaria sino de una manera que buscaba la verdad. Para estos pensadores la verdad en este mundo era necesariamente provisional. Este modo de pensar y actuar sirve como un poderoso recurso teórico para las teologías prácticas y para las teologías que tratan de fomentar mayor libertad interior humana mientras tratamos de profundizar nuestra relación con Dios.



¿Qué piensa usted estar haciendo dentro de cinco o diez años y cuáles temas nuevos le gustaría investigar?

Mi pasión es escribir acerca de la salvación, en particular cómo la salvación se podría entender, no sólo como algo personal (ya hay muchas obras acerca de esto) pero también como un asunto social. Creo que los fieles católicos y el mundo necesitan una visión social más robusta de la salvación. Al decir ‘social’ me refiero a una visión de la salvación en la que cada uno de nosotros ve su salvación como necesariamente unida a la salvación del prójimo. La salvación es más que una preocupación por la vida en el más allá; es algo que se está detallando constantemente en la actualidad. Aunque en esta vida no conoceremos la plenitud de la salvación, aun así la realización parcial de la salvación en la historia humana es integral al plan de Dios para nosotros. Tengo intención de escribir un libro sobre la salvación social. Este libro expandirá conceptos de mi primer libro que exploró la maldad del asesinato de la mujer (‘feminicidio’) argumentando que esta tragedia requiere una consideración nueva del significado de la salvación (Suffering and Salvation in Ciudad Juárez, [Sufrimiento y Salvación en Ciudad Juárez] Fortress Press, 2011). También he co-editado dos colecciones, una sobre la Esperanza (publicada en 2013) y la segunda sobre el Espíritu Santo (para publicarse en 2017).



Actualmente estoy preparando un libro de teología acerca de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe. Hay muchos libros de devoción a Guadalupe, pero muy pocas obras teológicas acerca de ella. Voy a considerar lo que significa identificarla como un símbolo religioso e investigar cómo varias interpretaciones teológicas de ella han funcionado y qué tipo de interpretaciones se necesitan en nuestro tiempo. Por ejemplo, ¿Cómo podemos interpretar a Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe de manera que promueva la realización de nuestra salvación en la actualidad?



Usted tiene la última palabra en esta conversación…

Yo soy una mujer de ancestros méxico-americanos en ambos lados de mi familia. Me encanta ser teóloga porque este ministerio me acerca más a Dios; a jóvenes dotados que estudian teología como parte de su vocación; y a mis propios antepasados méxico-americanos. Los méxico-americanos tienen una riquísima tradición de las prácticas católicas populares, de extraordinaria música litúrgica y de arte religioso. Ya ansío hacer una contribución a la labor teológica en estas áreas.

