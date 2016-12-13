Flocknote: Helping You Stay Connected To Your Parish

Amarillo—Over the past four years, the Diocese of Amarillo has become one of the best connected dioceses in the country.



Using Flocknote, a simple tool for churches to connect with parishioners via email and text message, the diocese continues to offer its parishes a free way to know and grow their flocks better than ever before.



“I have seen first hand how Flocknote has connected the Diocese of Amarillo with its parishes and I highly encourage anyone who has yet to sign up for Flocknote to do so,” said Chris Albracht, Director of Communications for the Diocese of Amarillo.



“Our goal four years ago was to make the Diocese of Amarillo one of the best-connected dioceses in the world, and that goal continues today. Each parish in the diocese has their own network, it’s being offered to them 100% FREE and it takes seconds for parishioners to get registered.”



There are two ways to register for Flocknote:

• Text your unique parish “KEYWORD” to 84576—find your parish on this page, where we’ve listed all the parishes and their keywords.

• If you can’t send a text message, go to flocknote.com/amarillo and find your parish.



“Not only does Flocknote give the Church an avenue to get important information out, it allows parishioners to give us important feedback about the life of our parishes and the diocese as a whole,” said Albracht.



Flocknote is the brainchild of Matthew Warner of Houston, who was trying to figure how his own parish could better communicate.

“I came up with the idea for Flocknote several years ago,” Warner said. “I was a member of my parish’s pastoral council and I realized one day that we weren’t using the natural channels and structure of the Church to our advantage. We were confused as to which communication technologies were really worth our time. We weren’t focusing on improving relationships.

“It got my gears turning in my head and I eventually came up with the idea for Flocknote, which is a simple way for a parish or parish organization to be able to blast out information to everyone in the parish or in a particular group in the parish very easily.”



Warner said Flocknote will improve communication between a parish and its members.

“One thing people need to realize is that we have a lot of treasure in our parishes,” he said. “There are a lot of amazing things going on and we’re building a community that is really changing people’s lives. We need to do a better job in communicating what is happening and do that in a way for people to understand and to be aware.”



Warner said Flocknote has taken off since it was introduced in 2010, and they’ve worked with thousands of churches to figure out what the most effective communication channels are. They have been able to combine those capabilities into a simple interface that church leaders love to use, and they are helping entire dioceses and all their parishes take communication to the next level.

“Coming into the Diocese of Amarillo four years ago was awesome,” he said. “We took a big step in seeing what we could do to connect all the parishes together, and we’re excited for the opportunity to continue that effort.”



To get started on Flocknote, the first step is to register.

“All you have to do is register,” said Albracht. “Look at the graphic next to this story to find your parish’s unique keyword, or go to flocknote.com/amarillo to register.”

