Four Enter Order of Virgins

by Father Jose Ricardo Zanetti, JCL, Judicial Vicar, Diocese of Amarillo
Amarillo—During the 9:15am Mass on Christ the King Sunday, Nov. 24 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, life changed for four former Sisters.
The four consecrated themselves into the Order of Virgins living in the world and publicly accepted solemnly their consecration as brides of our Lord Jesus Christ.
The Order of Virgins “since earliest times as witnessed by the Holy Fathers used to confirm the pious and difficult vows of the virgins with a solemn prayer,” says the decree of the
Congregation for Divine Worship (
May 31, 1970). In the 1983
Code of Canon Law, Canon 604 provides for the establishment of the Order of Virgins as a form of consecrated life in the Church; the expression “order” in the 1983
Code is used only for Bishops, priests, deacons and consecrated virgins living in the world.
The consecrated virgin, by her whole life, labors and ministry, imitates the Church in two ways: as Christ’s Virgin Bride and as a Mother; a virgin bride to keep the Faith whole and entire and to be one with Jesus Christ forever; and, a mother, to raise up the family of the Church. The consecrated virgins renounced marriage for the sake of Christ and their motherhood will be a motherhood of the spirit, and her prayer and ministry will be seed for many to be born or reborn to the life of grace. They are asked to love everyone, especially those in need, to help the poor, the weak, to teach and to protect the young, to minister to the old and to bring strength and comfort to widows and all in adversity (Cfr.
Right of Order of Virgins).
In order to live better their consecration, they decided to found a diocesan association of the faithful, with the approval of Bishop Patrick J. Zurek—the same day of their consecration—the “Association of Christ the King,” has given them all the rights, privileges and obligations according to Canon Law.
Since they are foundresses of an association, Bishop Zurek has granted them a title of “Mothers” and a saint name. The future consecrated virgins in the Diocese of Amarillo will be addressed as “Miss.” Bishop Zurek has assigned them to prepare and sponsor those who in the future see the consecration in the Order of Virgins as their vocation.
These new consecrated women have normal jobs: two of them work as teachers at St. Mary’s Cathedral School, Amarillo; the other two who are ill, help in the humble association with home chores and errands.
For the Diocese of Amarillo it is a great privilege and joyful event to have this ancient form of consecration, which ignites into the daily Christian life of our diocese the goal to live totally and devotedly our call for holiness and service to others.
The four new consecrated women in the Order of Virgins are:
• Mother Florence Jean Jones, of Our Lady of Lourdes;
• Mother Elizabeth Lucretia Black, of the Immaculate Conception;
• Mother Rita Ann Josephine L’Esperance, of the Immaculate Heart of Mary; and,
• Mother Angela Marie Ricigliano, of the Mother of God.
Mother Florence Jean Jones was born into a large family in Youngstown, Ohio. She received a Bachelor’s in History from Incarnate Word College (now Incarnate Word University) in San Antonio. Mother Florence began her teaching career at St. John the Evangelist School, Borger, continuing at St. Anthony of Padua School, Dalhart, along with 10 years at St. Michael’s School in Levelland. She was also responsible for the opening of two Catholic Schools in South Texas: Atonement Academy in San Antonio and Our Lady of the Gulf in Port Lavaca.
After her retirement from the educational field in 2005, Mother Florence was surprised with the gift of a hammered dulcimer from Father Robert A. Busch, then pastor at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Dalhart. In addition to practicing her gift of music, she also has knotted thousands of colorful cord rosaries that have been distributed throughout the world.
A Texan through and through,
Mother Elizabeth Lucretia Black was born in Santa Anna, near Coleman, and was raised in Muleshoe. She served 12 years as teacher and principal at St. John the Evangelist School, Borger and 13 years at St Anthony of Padua School, Dalhart, along with teaching at St. Michael’s School in Levelland. She was regional superior of her religious community for 12 years.
When the idea of founding an Association of Consecrated Virgins arose, it was immediately clear to Mother Elizabeth that this was the culmination of earnest prayers to focus solely on Jesus Christ and yet be available to the simple needs in the local church or diocese.
“We often say we believe in answered prayers, but when Jesus and His Holy Mother practically open the gates of Heaven to pour forth such blessings, it is awesome beyond imagination!” she said.
A native of Denver,
Mother Rita Ann Josephine L’Esperance moved to Perryton in the second grade. Three years later she was inspired by a joy-filled Sister who taught Vacation Bible School.
“That encounter with a Sister who was so bubbly and full of life showed me that I wanted what she had… Jesus!” she said.
After graduating from Perryton High School, Mother Rita Ann answered the call of God and entered religious life. Her current 25-year career in the classroom includes assignments at St. John the Evangelist School, Borger; St. Anthony of Padua School, Dalhart; St. Joseph School, Amarillo; and, Mount Sacred Heart, San Antonio. Mother Rita Ann presently teaches first grade at St. Mary’s Cathedral School, Amarillo.
“With great inner peace, the Lord and the Blessed Mother have guided me in this new direction,” she said.
Mother Angela Marie Ricigliano is a native of Buffalo. After receiving a Bachelor’s in Education from State University of New York (SUNY) in Buffalo, she moved with friends to Amarillo. After a brief time there, Mother Angela Marie taught in Hereford, where she heard the call to religious life.
Mother Angela Marie has taught at St. John the Evangelist School, Borger; St. Anthony of Padua School, Dalhart; Our Lady of the Atonement School, San Antonio; Our Lady of the Gulf School, Port Lavaca; and, St. Joseph School, Amarillo, along with a total of five years as principal.
Since 2011, she has taught at St. Mary’s Cathedral School, Amarillo. Mother Angela Marie instructs Montessori children in the Catechesis of the Good Shepherd, sharing the Good News in several elementary grade classrooms and on occasion, assists in the school office. She also sings in the St. Mary’s Cathedral choir.