Four Golf Tournaments Scheduled

Amarillo/Canyon/Hereford/Nazareth—Four Knights of Columbus Councils in the Diocese of Amarillo will host golf tournaments in the next several months.
Amarillo—The 29th Annual Charity Golf Classic, hosted by Knights of Columbus Council #1450 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, will take place Saturday, July 23 at Comanche Trails Tomahawk Golf Course, 4200 South Grand. The tournament will begin with registration at 7:15am and a shotgun start at 8:30. Entry fee is $85 per golfer if paid in advance, $95 day of the tournament. Entry fee includes green fees, golf cart, a goody bag, entry for a door prize and a meal to be served after the tournament. Teams will be flighted based on a nine-hole blind draw at the conclusion of play and prizes will be awarded in each of two flights, according to Tournament Committee member Walter Brockman. “Proceeds from our tournament go to many worthwhile groups and charities in Amarillo, the Texas Panhandle and the state of Texas,” he said. “Some of these include Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle, the Downtown Women Center, the Community Prayer Breakfast, Diocesan Seminarians, Respect Life Ministries, Catholic Schools, the Boy Scouts, Special Olympics and many others.” Following the round of golf, players are invited to a meal in Southeast Park, Area #2. The tournament is open to the first 84 registered golfers. There will be prizes for the Longest Drive, Closest-to-the-Pin on a chosen hole and a $10,000 prize for a Hole-In-One on a selected hole. For more information, to sign up or for sponsorship information, please contact Brockman at 214-395-4121 or via email, wbrockman72@yahoo.com. Sponsorship levels range from $50 to $1,000 and include tee box, scorecard, scoreboard and tournament sponsorship.
Canyon—Golfers are being sought for the annual Charity Golf Tournament, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #7840 at St. Ann’s Church. This year’s tournament is set for Saturday, Aug. 6 at Palo Duro Creek Golf Course. Check-in begins at 7:30am, with a shotgun start at 8:00. Entries for the tournament will be accepted until 8:00am the day of the tournament. The tournament is limited to 120 golfers, according to tournament organizer Larry Ramaekers. Entry fee is $125 per golfer, which includes green fees, cart, a skirt shot, lunch, two drink tickets and an entry for all door prizes. The format is a four-person scramble, with each team made up of an A, B, C and D player. There will be prizes for closest-to-the pin and longest drive. There will also be other random drawings, said Ramaekers. For more information and entry forms, contact Ramaekers at 806-678-4700. Tee box sponsorships for the tournament are also available, beginning at $150.00.
Hereford—The fourth Fore-Some Frenzy Golf Tournament, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #2778 at St. Anthony’s Church, has been rescheduled to Saturday, Aug. 6, beginning with a shotgun start at 8:00am, at John Pittman Golf Course, 400 South Main. Entry fee for the four-person scramble is $400 per team, according to Council #2778 Grand Knight Mack Neilson, who added that the tournament is open to the first 20 teams. The tournament will include food, beverages and goodie bags for all players. Lunch will be served after the completion of play. Individual hole sponsors are being sought, at $100 per hole. To sponsor an individual hole, please contact Neilson at 806-206-2886. To register a team for the tournament, please call the pro shop at John Pittman Golf Course at 806-363-7139.
Hereford—Knights of Columbus Council #2654 at Holy Family Church in Nazareth will conduct a four-man golf scramble Sunday, Aug. 21, beginning at 12:30pm at John Pittman Golf Course, 400 South Main in Hereford. Cost of the tournament is $75 per person or $300 for a four-person team. There will be prizes for longest drive and closest to the pin. Deadline to enter a team is Sunday, Aug. 7. For more information or to sign up, please call Matt Olvera at 806-647-8401.