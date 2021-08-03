Four Sisters To Note Jubilees

Between them, 160 years of service to Christ and the Diocese of Amarillo.
The four, all native Texans, will celebrate their jubilees Saturday, Aug. 28 during a 10:30am Mass celebrated by Bishop Patrick J. Zurek at St. Theresa’s Church, 125 Little Flower Way.
The Mass will be followed by a reception in the St. Francis of Assisi Parish Hall, 10 miles east of Amarillo.
The jubilarians are: • Sister Mary Celine Martinez, who is noting her Diamond Jubilee; • Sister Mary Rita Piseno, who is celebrating her Golden Jubilee; • Sister Mary Ana Steele, who is noting her Silver Jubilee; and, • Sister Mary Michael Huseman, who is celebrating her Silver Jubilee.
A native of Brownfield and a hairdresser by trade, Sister Mary Celine longed to serve God, which prompted her to move to Panhandle. She received her certification in catechesis while in Brownfield and brought that expertise to Sancta Maria Convent to serve. Sister Mary Celine entered Sancta Maria Convent in 1958 and professed vows in 1961. She spent many years in Faithful love to the children at the Catholic Children’s Home and at St. Ann’s Nursing Home, changing the course of many lives by her spiritual motherhood. Her 60th anniversary continues to find her still in His service through prayer and work.
Sister Mary Rita grew up in Idalou in a household rich in prayer and a love for St. Francis. It was these attributes that helped her to hear God’s call to religious life. Entering a Franciscan Order was without question. Sister Mary Rita came to the School Sisters of St. Francis in 1967 and made her vows in 1970. A long commitment to her assignment at St. Ann’s Nursing Home in kitchen and laundry impacted all of the residents who enjoyed the benefits of her cheerful service. Her 50th anniversary will be a time of grateful thanksgiving for all of God’s many gifts.
Born in Amarillo, Sister Mary Ana grew up at St. Joseph’s Church, attending the parish’s Catholic School and then teaching there later as a lay teacher, and, subsequently, as a Franciscan Sister. As an active parishioner, she cultivated a love for liturgy and music. Music and special education became Sister Mary Ana’s focus in college. Before joining the School Sisters of St. Francis in 1993, she taught for a number of years in the Amarillo Independent School District (AISD) and in Catholic Schools. The 25 years of vowed life in Sancta Maria Convent have nurtured a solid love for Franciscan spirituality.
The youngest of nine children in a devout Catholic family in Nazareth, Sister Mary Michael Huseman first began considering the consecrated life while in the eighth grade, while simultaneously enjoying many activities such as track, cross country, band and basketball. In 1988, she was a member of the state championship basketball team. A pilgrimage to Europe and deep encounters with the Lord led Sister Mary Michael from basketball to youth ministry to degrees in Elementary Education and Instructional Technology. All was used for God’s glory and for His people, especially as a Franciscan Sister in Panhandle, where she celebrates her 25th anniversary.