Fourth Degree Exemplification Oct. 21

Amarillo—A Fourth Degree Exemplification for the Father Dunn Assembly of the Knights of Columbus is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 21 in the St. Joseph School Gym at 4118 South Bonham. Candidates are asked to be at the gym by no later than 10:30am to register, with the Exemplification beginning at 11:00.



Following attendance at the 5:00pm Mass at St. Joseph’s Church, dinner will be served at the Columbus Home Association, formerly known as Knights of Columbus Council #4621 headquarters at the intersection of Hillside and Western.

Cost of the Exemplification is $70 per candidate.



All Third Degree Knights wishing to join the Fourth Degree are asked to submit paperwork as soon as possible. For more information about the Father Dunn Assembly Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, please contact Sam Pace at 806-679-8873 or Ramón Saldaña via email, kofc1090@gmail.com.

