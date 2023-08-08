Gearing Up For A New School Year At The Catholic Student Center

Canyon—If Catholic youth are back in the classroom, then college students aren’t far behind.
At the Catholic Student Center at West Texas A&M University, this weekend marks the start of the 2023-24 school year, with the first Mass of the Fall Semester to be celebrated later today (Sunday) at 5:30pm in the chapel at the CSC, located at 2610 4th Ave.
The last school year ushered in a new chaplain and executive director, with Father Alvin Tshuma, parochial administrator at St. Mary’s Church, Umbarger and Holy Name of Jesus Church, Happy, taking over for Father Grant Spinhirne.
“It is amazing to think that a year has already passed,” he said. “Firstly, regarding the staff, I experienced true dedication to the mission of campus ministry. This dedication was also seen amongst our board members who gave of their time freely and generously to ensure that the doors of the center are kept open for our students.
“Regarding the students, I have been truly amazed and inspired by their love of God and their Faith as well as their dedication to evangelize to other students on campus. In my 11 years as a priest, this was the first time that I was involved in campus ministry and I have truly learned a lot thus far from all stakeholders.
“My hope for this year is to continue to make the CSC accessible to all college students whether they are members of West Texas A&M University, students of Amarillo College or indeed other colleges. I also hope to grow our programs and activities at the center which are aimed at developing and strengthening a relationship with God and neighbor while at the same time offering a place that is safe for study and recreation.”
The new school year marks another addition to the CSC staff, with Stefani Wilhelm, a West Texas A&M University alum who was active with the student center during her school days joining as a Pastoral Assistant.
“In my role as Pastoral Assistant, I will be responsible for preparing and leading the Student Leadership Team (SLT) retreat, assist in planning all activities, parties, group activities and so forth,” Wilhelm said. “I will also be responsible for organizing Bible studies; creating, planning and organizing Catholic U classes; plan any extra classes (Theology of the Body, Adulting 101, Financial Peace University, etc.); attend and lead Student Leadership Team (SLT) meetings; help organize the annual auction fundraiser; and, set up and attend tabling in the Jack B. Kelley (JBK) center,” she added.
Wilhelm was asked what it meant to return in a fulltime capacity at the Catholic Student Center.
“When I arrived at college, I was fairly clueless about life—I didn’t even know where the grocery store was,” she said, “and I was nervous about where life would lead. The CSC gave me a firm ground to stand on and to lean on in times of confusion. The CSC gifted me with some of my best friends to this day. Knowing how the CSC has helped build me up into the woman I am, I want to use my position as the Pastoral Assistant to cultivate a growth-minded organization to encourage growth in the community of the students. I have already been blessed to meet a lot of the new freshmen at New Student Orientation and the energy they already seem to possess is astounding.”
Also returning for her 16th year at assistant director at the Catholic Student Center is Betty Aragon.
“I have learned throughout the years that college students are in a ‘different’ world,” she said. “They come seeking an education, independence and freedom. I’ve learned to be in their world with them and be patient with them as they learn.
“The hardest part of my job is when students graduate and move on in life. I remind myself often that they didn’t come to WT for me, but for an education for themselves. I remind them also that they will be walking across the stage and receiving their degrees they worked so hard for, and they need to be ready for life!”
As the new school year unfolds, Father Tshuma, Aragon and Wilhelm were asked why parents should encourage their WTAMU students to be a part of the Catholic Student Center family:
“The student center is a home away from home, a place of safety and a place geared towards helping your college student children meet their academic and spiritual goals,” Father Tshuma said. “It is a place that is God-centered and people-centered. It is also a place where your college student child will be able to make lasting friendships. Please encourage your children to come to the student center for their sake, for their future, for their lives.”
“I would advise parents to trust the CSC with their son or daughter,” said Aragon. “We want all incoming and returning students to have a place as their ‘home away from home.’ I’d want parents to visit the CSC and meet the staff so they know where they are spending their time. “In all of my years here, I have seen students meet at the CSC and end up getting married and now have children of their own. I try to keep in touch with as many students as I can through social media. The CSC is a safe place for students to come and meet new Catholic friends and participate in all the activities that we have to offer.”
“The CSC has become my safe place, and I hope and pray that the next set of students and the current students are able to feel God’s presence and love through our ministry,” Wilhelm said. “God has truly blessed me by allowing me to grow further in His plan for me in this new role.”
Among the activities scheduled at the CSC this school year include: • Buff Awakening #28, Friday, Oct. 20 to Sunday, Oct. 22; and, • The annual CSC Fundraiser, Saturday, Feb. 10 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Amarillo.
“The Catholic Student Center belongs to all of us and its success and fruitfulness for the benefit of our young people is a collective effort,” said Father Tshuma. “I ask you to continue to support the center through prayer, through time, through talent as well as through whatever donation you will be able to make in monetary value. Please contact Betty Aragon at 806-655-4345 during office hours to see how you will be able to get involved with the center. You matter, your children matter, God matters. Let us all be the change we want to see in society today.”