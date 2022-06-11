German Sausage Festival In Nazareth

Nazareth—It’s a tradition that dates back to 1973.
For the 50th time, a German Sausage Festival will take place in Nazareth, with a full day of activities.
The day begins at 9:30am with an Arts and Crafts Show in the Nazareth School Band Hall, south of the Community Hall, which runs until 2:30pm. Find out more by contacting Elaine Kern at 806-945-2258—please leave a number and message.
At the Community Hall, a German Sausage Dinner will be served from 11:00am to 2:00pm. Adult plates are $12.00 each and plates for children are $8.00 each. Children’s Waterslides and Games will also begin at 11:00. Armbands are $10.00 each.
There will be other activities around the Community Hall throughout the afternoon, including the Up in Arms Gun Museum, which will be open from noon to 4:00pm.
At 4:00, the gates will open at the Nazareth Community Ballpark for the annual Suds & Sounds Concert, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #2654 at Holy Family Church and the Nazareth Community Hall. Headlining this year’s show, which begins at 5:00, are Reckless Kelly and Kyle Park. Also scheduled to perform are Agave Posse and the Rough Riders. The concert is expected to end at 11:30.
Advance tickets for Suds & Sounds are available online for $25 per person at nazsudsnsounds.com. Tickets the evening of the event will be $30 per person. For those wishing to dance, there will be a 2,400 square foot dance floor available. No glass containers will be permitted and coolers will be inspected. There will be a 3:00am inside vehicle curfew enforced.
Proceeds from Suds & Sounds will benefit the numerous charitable activities of Knights of Columbus Council #2654.
For additional information on the German Sausage Festival or the Suds N Sounds concert, please check out Nazareth German Fest/Suds & Sounds on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.