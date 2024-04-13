Amarillo—The Disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ will lead a Growth in the Spirit Retreat Saturday, May 18 in the Conference Center at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24th Ave.
The retreat begins at 10:00am and ends at 5:00pm. Monetary donations will be accepted for the retreat, which includes lunch. Attendees are also encouraged to attend the 5:30pm Mass at St. Laurence Church.
“This retreat is open to youth ministers, coordinators, prospective youth minister leaders, directors of religious education, seventh through twelfth grade catechists, youth ministry teams, volunteers and youth ministry leaders,” said Oscar Guzman, Diocesan Youth Director. “In other words, if you are serving children and youth, this retreat is for you!”
Registration can be done online at amarillodiocese.org/growth-in-the-spirit-retreat. For additional details, please call Guzman at 806-383-2243, ext. 118 or Sister María Elena Ferrer, SSND, Coordinator of Faith Formation for the Diocese of Amarillo, at 806-383-2243, ext. 113.