Guest Column: From Gruver To Meinrad By Deacon Ryan Winger
The following is a homily that was given by Deacon Ryan Winger on Dec. 24, 2023 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Spearman and Cristo Redentor, Gruver.
Have you ever been called? Not called like on the phone, but, called to something special? Or maybe you are a person who has been asked? It seems that the world is full of people who ask; that is good. But, a call, like I am talking about, is something from God, something that He leads your life towards.
It seems natural that when the Lord calls us, we all want to be like Peter, who dropped everything he was doing and followed Christ. Or Mary, who accepted and pondered all these things in her heart. However, when I think about the times I have been called, I often I find I am like Moses, a person who says no a number of times.
Eight years ago on a Wednesday at daily Mass, Father Gregory Bunyan comes up to me and says, ‘Ryan, I need to tell you something. At Mass just now, I had an experience, and I knew that I had to tell you that you need to consider being a priest.’ No was my response.
Two times a year Father Bunyan would come up to me and ask me to go on a retreat to a seminary. I still always said no. In the winter of 2018, I decided to begin seeing a spiritual director. His name was Father Jim Schmitmeyer. We met every two weeks and talked a lot about spiritual things. But he gave me the book To Save One Thousand Souls. It is a book for men thinking about becoming a priest. I decided to read that book. With this book in hand and feeling the need for lots of prayer, I began going most days to pray for an hour at Cristo Redentor in Gruver. I read this book and prayed. I remember well when the book asked me to do two specific things: take awhile and picture my life as a husband and a dad, all the good things and all the bad things. Honestly, it was beautiful. I wanted that life. Then, the book asked me to think about my life as a priest, all the good things and all the bad things. The peace that came with thinking about that life was indescribable. I asked Our Lady of Guadalupe to pray for me. I remember feeling a great peace and thinking priesthood might be something for me. Now, I didn’t find out till later, but St. Thérèse of Lisieux is a very important saint for seminarians. The book said that some seminarians ask for a rose from St. Thérèse to show they are on the right path. That’s cool, I thought, but I don’t need a rose; things like that don’t happen to me. I was visiting Father Schmitmeyer for spiritual direction the next day and was ready to tell him about the peace in my heart and my prayers at Cristo Redentor. However, we didn’t get to that part. Because when I sat down at his desk, I looked to the right and there was a box sitting on his desk that I never seen before. On top of that box was a rose, a rose that was meant for me. A rose from St. Thérèse.
Three weeks later, in April, I went on that retreat that Father Bunyan had been mentioning. I knew that seminary was something I needed to consider. I called the vocations director for Amarillo in May and asked for an application, and the rest of the story goes like this: I finished the application in May for the diocese. In June, I resigned from my job as a teacher at Spearman. I completed my psychological exams in July. I filled out my seminary application to St. Meinrad at the end of July. On Aug. 6, I received an acceptance letter from St. Meinrad telling me to be there in two weeks. I gave away or sold a lot of things I owned. I signed the papers to sell my house on Aug. 12. On Aug. 20, I arrived at St. Meinrad in southern Indiana. What is interesting to me is not how fast things happened, but rather, the fact that the peace in my heart was still there, through all those changes. In fact, that peace still remains as I think about my future ordination.
My time as a seminarian is almost up. However, I believe there are others in our diocese who might feel called to be a deacon or priest, just like I was. Have they been asked? Are they exploring this potential call? We need people who ask, just like Father Bunyan. Maybe you are one of these people, and you know someone who would be a good priest or deacon. Please ask them… do not wait.
Because, we as a diocese need priests to not only accompany us on our daily Christian walk but also say Mass for the Faithful which provides the foundation of our Faith, the Eucharist.
Without priests, the Mass and therefore the Eucharist would not be available as readily to the people of our diocese.
Maybe you are someone who might already be called. Take courage and talk to someone about this. Our diocese is full of leaders who can help you discern this call.
“Oh Jesus, give us priests according to your heart!”
Deacon Ryan Winger is finishing studies for the priesthood at St. Meinrad Seminary in St. Meinrad, Ind. and is scheduled to be ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese of Amarillo on Saturday, June 1 during a 10:00am Mass at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Amarillo.
Artículo Invitado: De Gruver a Meinrad Por el Diácono Ryan Winger
Nota Editorial: Esta es una homilía que el Diacono Ryan Winger dio el 24 de diciembre de 2023 en las Iglesias del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús en Spearman y Cristo Redentor en Gruver.
¿Alguna vez te han llamado? No una llamada por teléfono, sino ¿te han llamado a algo especial? ¿Eres tal vez una persona a quien le han preguntado algo? El mundo parece estar lleno de gente que pregunta y eso es bueno. Pero una llamada como a la que me refiero es algo de Dios, algo hacia lo cual Él conduce tu vida.
Parece natural que cuando el Señor nos llama, todos queremos ser como Pedro que lo dejó todo y siguió a Cristo; o como María que aceptó y meditó todas estas cosas en su corazón. Sin embargo, cuando pienso en las veces que he sido llamado, a menudo siento que soy como Moisés, una persona que dice no muchas veces.
Hace ocho años, un miércoles después de misa, el Padre Gregory Bunyan me dijo: “Ryan, debo decirte algo. Hace un momento en Misa, tuve una experiencia y supe que debía decirte que necesitas considerar ser sacerdote”. Mi respuesta fue “no”. Dos veces al año, el Padre Gregory se me acercaba y me pedía que fuera a un retiro en un seminario. Yo siempre decía que no. En el invierno del 2018 decidí empezar a ver a un director espiritual, el Padre Jim Schmitmeyer. Nos reuníamos cada dos semanas y hablábamos mucho de cosas espirituales. Me dio el libro Para Salvar Mil Almas, un libro para hombres que piensan en hacerse sacerdotes. Decidí leer el libro. Con el libro en la mano y sintiendo la necesidad de mucha oración, empecé a ir la mayoría de los días a rezar durante una hora en Cristo Redentor en Gruver. Leía el libro y oraba. Recuerdo bien cuando el libro me pidió hacer dos cosas concretas: pasar un rato imaginando mi vida como marido y padre de familia con todas las cosas buenas y todas las cosas malas. Sinceramente, fue algo hermoso. Yo quería esa vida. Luego, el libro me pidió que pensara en mi vida como sacerdote con todas las cosas buenas y todas las cosas malas. No se puede describir la paz que sentí al pensar en esa vida. Le pedí a Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe que rezara por mí. Recuerdo que sentí una gran paz y pensé que el sacerdocio podría ser algo para mí. No me enteré hasta tiempo después que Santa Teresa de Lisieux es una santa muy importante para los seminaristas. El libro decía que algunos seminaristas piden una rosa a Santa Teresita para demostrar que van por el camino correcto. “Eso está bien, pensé, pero yo no necesito una rosa; a mí no me pasan esas cosas”.
Al día siguiente visité al Padre Jim para la dirección espiritual y me disponía a decirle de la paz en mi corazón y de mis oraciones en la Iglesia de Cristo Redentor. Pero no llegamos a esa parte porque al sentarme, miré a la derecha y vi en su escritorio una caja que nunca había visto antes. Encima de esa caja había una rosa, una rosa que era para mí. Una rosa de Santa Teresita. No recuerdo el resto de la reunión. Tres semanas después, en abril, fui al retiro del que me había hablado el Padre Gregory. Sabía que el seminario era algo que tenía que considerar. Llamé al director de vocaciones de Amarillo en mayo y pedí una solicitud. El resto de la historia es éste: Llené la solicitud para la diócesis en mayo. En junio, renuncié a mi trabajo como profesor en Spearman. Tomé mis exámenes psicológicos en julio. Llené mi solicitud para el seminario de St. Meinrad a fines de julio y el 6 de agosto recibí una carta de aceptación de St. Meinrad diciéndome que estuviera allí en dos semanas. Regalé o vendí muchas cosas que tenía. El 12 de agosto firmé los papeles para vender mi casa. El 20 de agosto llegué a un seminario en el sur de Indiana. Lo que me parece interesante no es lo rápido que sucedieron las cosas, sino más bien, el hecho de que la paz en mi corazón todavía estaba allí durante todos esos cambios. De hecho, esa paz permanece mientras pienso en mi futura ordenación. Mi tiempo como seminarista está por terminar, pero creo que hay otros en nuestra diócesis que podrían sentirse llamados a ser diáconos o sacerdotes, como yo lo fui. ¿Les han preguntado? ¿Están explorando ese posible llamado? Necesitamos gente que haga preguntas, como lo hizo el Padre Bunyan. Tal vez tú eres una de estas personas y conoces a alguien que sería un buen sacerdote o un buen diácono. Por favor, pregúntale... no demores. En nuestra diócesis necesitamos sacerdotes, no sólo para acompañar nuestro diario caminar en Cristo, sino también para dar Misa para los Fieles y así proveer la base de nuestra Fe, la Eucaristía. Sin sacerdotes, la Misa y por consiguiente la Eucaristía difícilmente estarían disponibles para la gente de nuestra diócesis. Tal vez tú eres alguien que ya ha sido llamado. Ten ánimo y habla de esto con alguien. Nuestra diócesis tiene muchos líderes que pueden ayudarte a discernir este llamado.
“¡Oh Jesús, danos sacerdotes según tu corazón!”
El Diácono Ryan Winger está completando sus estudios al sacerdocio en el Seminario de Saint Meinrad en Meinrad, Indiana y su ordenación sacerdotal para la Diócesis de Amarillo se ha citado para el sábado, 1 de junio a las 10:00am en la Catedral de Santa María en Amarillo.