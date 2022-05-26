Guest Column: If You Are Grieving The Loss Of Your Marriage

Loss is hard! No question. Loss of your marriage and marital partner, the person you expected to be with “forever,” the person you loved (at least at some point in time) is perhaps one of the most excruciating losses. Having to experience major events as a “single” after the loss of your marriage may make you feel unwanted and completely alone. It may make you want to crawl into a hole and stay there. And if that’s not an option, you just go through the motions of life because you must take care of the children or work so you can continue to eat and have a place to live. This sense of loneliness is especially true for birthdays, anniversaries, other special occasions and holidays.
I am here to say: you are not alone! Thousands have been where you are, whether you have lost your marriage as a result of separation, divorce or death. I know… that doesn’t make you feel better. But this might: many of those people who have been where you are found solace in grief support programs such as those offered by Beginning Experience International Ministry, Inc. Our core program, a Weekend Retreat, addresses the feelings borne of loss and grief. Participants are accompanied to by those who have also suffered a marital loss and who have found a way to move forward thanks in part to the Weekend.
Participants listen to the team members, write about the focus topics and then share in a very small group. The Weekend is completely confidential: what is said in small group stays in small group. And no one collects your writing or grades it for grammar or penmanship or ideas: it is yours and yours alone. Writing about your emotions has been scientifically proven to be very helpful and freeing and contributes greatly to move you toward acceptance and healing. See what others have said about the Beginning Experience® Weekend.
Jenny: “Beginning Experience gave me hope to move on after my husband passed away. Hope to one day give back to this compassionate organization.”
“Saved my life,” said one anonymous participant in 2021.
“My first Beginning Experience Weekend helped me cope with and proceed down my own 'tough road' after divorce. … God is good...sometimes we just need to look around for the helpers that He sends!” according to Maria.
“A beginning of healing and hope started that weekend and continues through today,” said one widowed deacon.
We hope you will consider attending one of these healing weekends. Do something nice for yourself. You are worth it! Believe that. And believe that a Beginning Experience® Weekend can help you.
Beginning Experience of Amarillo is offering a Weekend Retreat Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 21 at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring, Amarillo. For more information, please contact Jim at 806-344-7490 or via email, jkbrockman@gmail.com. Register for the Weekend Retreat at bdrc.org/beginningexperience.
Michelle Barrentine is Executive Director of Beginning Experience International Ministry, Inc., based in San Antonio.