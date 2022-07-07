Guest Column: Natural Family Planning Week

Natural Family Planning Awareness Week is being observed Sunday, July 24 to Saturday, July 30.
Called to the Joy of Love is the theme this year. Natural Family Planning (NFP) is the regulation of births through periodic abstinence from the sexual union based on the women’s physical signs of fertility. It is accepted by the Catholic Church as the method to regulate births and also the way to know when it is the best time to conceive a baby. The marital embrace is a remarkable gift from God so that we can participate with Him in the creation of life. St. John Paul II’s Theology of the Body speaks about marital love between a husband and wife and NFP works in conjunction with the Pope’s teaching. Theology of the Body teaches that sexual intercourse is the full-bodied sign language of God’s love.
Contraception says that God is not welcome in the marital embrace. Some contraceptive methods deliberately alter a healthy functioning part of the woman’s body. You normally would not ask a doctor to make a part of your body stop working.
NFP has a number of advantages for couples. While divorce rates in the U.S. are unfortunately high, the divorce rates for couples that practice NFP are much lower. These statistics are lower because NFP couples must communicate and the woman is not impacted by the negative effects of hormonal contraception. Couples practicing NFP may also be more receptive to God’s influence in their marriage and realize He is the creator of all life. Couples that use NFP not only find that it improves their communication but also adds courtship elements and they find other ways to express their love for each other. Real love wants the best for the other person.
An NFP class is required for all couples wishing to be married in the Diocese of Amarillo. The Diocesan Family Life office facilitates NFP classes to educate all engaged and married couples about God’s plan for responsible parenthood. If you want more information on NFP Classes in English or Spanish, please visit amarillodiocese.org/nfp or give us a call at 806-414-1059.
James Schulte is the Director of the Family Life Office for the Diocese of Amarillo.