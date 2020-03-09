Guest Column: Why Should Your Child Attend The Annual DCYC?
By Oscar Guzman, Youth Director, Diocese of Amarillo
Consider these findings in the National Study of Youth and Religion:Analysis of the Population of Catholic Teenagers and their Parents (December 2004) “Young people who have participated in at least one retreat, rally, conference, mission trip, or extended service project report significant increases in: the closeness they feel to God, the degree of importance Faith has in their daily lives and how often they read the Bible alone.”
The Annual Diocesan Catholic Youth Conference (DCYC) is put together for the benefit of all the young church. The sadness that I have heard is when young adults out of high school tell me that they have never attended a DCYC (aka, Youth Rally). The answers are usually,
• I never knew about it;
• I was too busy with sports in school to attend; or,
• I was never encouraged to go.
Besides the parents and God-parents of a child being baptized, the body of Christ (all baptized), are asked to help the child grow up in the Catholic Faith. The “I do—yes” makes the full body of Christ responsible to help the young church grow in their Faith by attending the DCYC or continue their spiritual growth through faith formation and retreats. I hear parents asking their teens, Do you want to go? as if the teen knew what was best for him or her. It is not up to the teen but to the parent, God-parent and the body of Christ to say, “You are attending the annual DCYC and I will help you in every way possible.”
There are many reasons why the young people do not attend, but the main reason is the lack of Faith; the willingness to fuel up their spiritual being. “The spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak” (
Matthew 26:41b). the weakness of the flesh happens to everyone as it is part of our humanity. Think about the mandatory proclamations done to help our spiritual leaders. It is mandatory for bishops, priests, deacons and consecrated sisters to attend an annual retreat. Why? For some, if left alone, will not go to one and they would start drifting away from the love of Christ. Thank God that it is mandatory for teens receiving the Sacrament of Confirmation to attend a parish retreat. Sometimes it is the only retreat that they attend as a young person.
The DCYC is a celebration of our Lord Jesus Christ as the young church. It is a time of fellowship with other youth from all over the Diocese of Amarillo with music, motivational keynotes, workshops, Eucharistic Liturgy with Bishop Patrick J. Zurek and powerful time of Eucharistic Exposition and Adoration—and of course, a good time at Wonderland Park on Sunday, open to the whole family.
In my opinion, teens should have an opportunity to attend a home parish retreat, a deanery retreat, DCYC with Bishop Zurek, the National Catholic Youth Conference (NCYC) with archbishops and bishops from all over the U.S.A. and when they are old enough, to attend a World Youth Day with Pope Francis. The experiences that a teen will receive will be an unforgettable experience for the rest of their lives as they grow into spiritual maturity. The only way it can happen is if the body of Christ wakes up and encourages the young church in their spiritual growth as the most important part of their lives, instead of other passing away ideologies. Lent reminds us that we are dust and dust we shall become and as the Scriptures state; “What profit is there for one to gain the whole world and forfeit his life?” (
Mark 8:36)
Oscar Guzman has served as Diocesan Youth Director since 2003.