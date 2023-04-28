Guest Column: Wildflowers

Over a decade ago, my wife, Denise, bought us a wildflower pack from a farm in the Texas Hill Country. She wanted us to try a lasagna garden. For those of you who are not gardening pros, it is pretty much what it sounds like; you identify a space, layer it with alternating brown and green items, like shredded leaves, vegetable scraps, newspaper, grass clippings, cardboard, etc. and let composting begin. After the appropriate amount of time has passed (and you’ve taken the other steps to promote decomposition) your garden is ready to plant.
We opted to scatter wildflower seeds into our new garden area. Then we waited, albeit not always patiently.
Catholic Charities has done something similar. We’ve moved our “garden of programs” to Spring Street nearly 21 months ago. We layered programs as a base, then planted the seeds of a new program, Joseph’s Project. We worked the soil for this new program fervently and are eagerly waiting for it to bloom. We expect the bud to open into a beautiful new flower on Monday, May 8.
If you have not heard, Joseph’s Project will support pregnant women and families with children under the age of three. We will offer parenting classes, coaching, and mentoring for pregnant women, moms, dads, as well as adoptive parents. When they participate in the one-on-one sessions, or attend our classes, they receive additional support in the form of “baby bucks” (a better name than voucher system). Our food pantry works in a similar way.
The “baby bucks” are traded in for material goods that help the family, including diapers, formula, baby wipes and sometimes larger items such as car seats.
We plan to launch this program in Amarillo while we search for ways to take it to other parts of the Texas Panhandle that demonstrate a need. As that process takes shape, we will share details in the future.
In the meantime, we want to invite you to our grand opening for Joseph’s Project at 2004 North Spring St. on Friday, May 19, between 3:00pm and 7:00pm. The people who need our help must be made aware of where to come to find the services we are offering, services which are desperately needed. We hope to make it easier for them to find us. We also ask that anyone wishing to help, either by volunteering, advocating, or through monetary gifts, will come to learn more about the wonderful ministries we offer to people across all our programs. If you cannot make it to the opening, please look for more information on our website, cctxp.org, or find us on Facebook.
Through the generosity and support of our benefactors and volunteers, we have selected the plot of land. We have tilled and prepared the soil. We have cast the seeds and they are growing.
Now, we ask you to come and see the beautiful flower that Joseph’s Project has become!
Thank you and God Bless you!
Jeff Gulde is Executive Director of Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle, based in Amarillo.